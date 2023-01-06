ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
radiomilwaukee.org

The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town

A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Check out Heatherwick's designs for a new west side Harley-Davidson park

Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced plans on Wednesday to turn a huge swath of parking lot at its headquarters campus on 37th and Juneau into a public park. "The Hub" – a circular park designed by acclaimed London-based Heatherwick Studios, which designed Manhattan's unique Little Island park in the Hudson River – will be, according to a Harley statement, "a civic and soulful green gathering space that can be used by everyone, including employees and the local community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Chick this out: Entries wanted for International Peeps Art Exhibition

It’s nearly time for the Racine Art Museum’s (RAM) International Peeps Art Exhibition, a non-traditional showcase of art made from or inspired by the colorful – and often polarizing – marshmallow Peeps® candy. This year, the popular 14th “Peep show” will kick off on March...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

A new-look Farwell Avenue could be on tap for the East Side

Lower Farwell Avenue could soon look notably different if two new projects get built. First, developers are seeking to build an 11-story hotel on the site of the two-story triangular building erected in 1987 at the junction of Farwell, Brady and Cambridge. The workaday building was long home to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?

It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
