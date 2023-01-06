Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's March-like temperatures in January; how long will it last?
MILWAUKEE - Above-average temperatures have made January 2023 feel more like March – and there is no end in sight. The average temperature for March is around 34°F. So far in southeast Wisconsin, we've been 35.1°F in January. Even though the final week of January when we...
radiomilwaukee.org
The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town
A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
On Milwaukee
Check out Heatherwick's designs for a new west side Harley-Davidson park
Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced plans on Wednesday to turn a huge swath of parking lot at its headquarters campus on 37th and Juneau into a public park. "The Hub" – a circular park designed by acclaimed London-based Heatherwick Studios, which designed Manhattan's unique Little Island park in the Hudson River – will be, according to a Harley statement, "a civic and soulful green gathering space that can be used by everyone, including employees and the local community."
On Milwaukee
Dream Dance Steakhouse to reopen at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
It's been nearly three years since guests have crossed the threshhold of Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In fact the steakhouse, which was beautifully transformed by a $1.8 million remodel in late 2019, was open for just over six months before the pandemic shut down eateries across the city. [Take a peek!]
On Milwaukee
Chick this out: Entries wanted for International Peeps Art Exhibition
It’s nearly time for the Racine Art Museum’s (RAM) International Peeps Art Exhibition, a non-traditional showcase of art made from or inspired by the colorful – and often polarizing – marshmallow Peeps® candy. This year, the popular 14th “Peep show” will kick off on March...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
On Milwaukee
A new-look Farwell Avenue could be on tap for the East Side
Lower Farwell Avenue could soon look notably different if two new projects get built. First, developers are seeking to build an 11-story hotel on the site of the two-story triangular building erected in 1987 at the junction of Farwell, Brady and Cambridge. The workaday building was long home to a...
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Milwaukee
Milwaukee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Milwaukee.
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Clancy and Madison: Two freshman Legislators from Milwaukee revive Wisconsin’s dormant Socialist Caucus
It has been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office on January 3, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As self-identified democratic socialists, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
wpr.org
'Gun violence is not our story': Milwaukee leaders call for change after breaking another homicide record
Standing in the rain, just feet from the site of a deadly shooting that occurred two days prior, community activists gathered to collectively pray for one thing in the new year — peace. "We're coming to stand together today to say that it (violence) must stop. It must stop,"...
milwaukeemag.com
How Does Milwaukee’s Mayor Proclaim 300 Days a Year?
It’s been just over a year since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor after ex-Mayor Tom Barrett moved to Luxembourg to serve as a U.S. Ambassador. Despite his short tenure, Johnson and his crew have made a serious effort to celebrate important people, places and events of the city through the mayoral proclamation process.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank at 26th & Wisconsin
Family of victim says the passenger of a car grabbed the woman's arm and dragged her, before leaving her in the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle. The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m....
