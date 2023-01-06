Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced plans on Wednesday to turn a huge swath of parking lot at its headquarters campus on 37th and Juneau into a public park. "The Hub" – a circular park designed by acclaimed London-based Heatherwick Studios, which designed Manhattan's unique Little Island park in the Hudson River – will be, according to a Harley statement, "a civic and soulful green gathering space that can be used by everyone, including employees and the local community."

