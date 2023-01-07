Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In CantonMadocCanton, OH
Related
27 First News
Jennie Jackson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Jackson (Mozina), 91, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born to the late Frank and Agnes Mozina, in Blaine, Ohio on April 18, 1931. Jennie was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School. She...
27 First News
Joseph L. Henderson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Henderson, 90, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. He was born January 6, 1933, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Ashley and Norma (Mays) Henderson. Joseph was a 1950 graduate of East Liverpool High School and 1962 graduate...
27 First News
Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
27 First News
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
27 First News
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
27 First News
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
27 First News
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
27 First News
David Harris, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”. On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest. David was...
27 First News
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
27 First News
Jean Keller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Keller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jean was born to the late Anthony and Anne (Novak) Stefanic on November 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Jean is survived by her children,...
27 First News
Carl Venzeio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Carl Venzeio, 83, who passed away early Thursday morning, January 5. Carl was born on New Year’s Eve, 1939 to his parents, Carl “Lucky”...
27 First News
John A. Durig, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig. John was a veteran of the U.S....
27 First News
Jerome J. Kacvinsky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome J. Kacvinsky, 81, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jerome, known by his family and friends as “Jerry,” was born August 14, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late...
27 First News
Anthony John Dangelo, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” John Dangelo, 61 of Newton Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Tony was the son of the late Ronald J. and Doris A. (Winiarczyk) Dangelo. Tony was a graduate of Solon...
27 First News
James Richard Green, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Green, 55, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away at on November 30, 2022. Son of Richard Green and Agnes Van Tassel, he was born in Warren, Ohio and was raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio. James attended and graduated from LaBrae High School, and went on to...
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
27 First News
Sandra Slack, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Slack, 82 of Canfield, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sandra was born August 3, 1940 in Alliance, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Mildred B. (Wilson) Slack. She attended Princeton Jr. High...
27 First News
Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., 78 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1944 in Enterprise, West Virginia, the son of Charles and Ida Woolard Robinson. He was employed by...
27 First News
Fredrick Arthur Friedrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023. Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in. Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from...
27 First News
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
Comments / 0