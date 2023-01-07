ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Jennie Jackson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Jackson (Mozina), 91, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born to the late Frank and Agnes Mozina, in Blaine, Ohio on April 18, 1931. Jennie was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School. She...
SALEM, OH
Joseph L. Henderson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Henderson, 90, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. He was born January 6, 1933, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Ashley and Norma (Mays) Henderson. Joseph was a 1950 graduate of East Liverpool High School and 1962 graduate...
SALEM, OH
Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
LISBON, OH
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
HUBBARD, OH
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
DIAMOND, OH
David Harris, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”. On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest. David was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jean Keller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Keller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jean was born to the late Anthony and Anne (Novak) Stefanic on November 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Jean is survived by her children,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Carl Venzeio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Carl Venzeio, 83, who passed away early Thursday morning, January 5. Carl was born on New Year’s Eve, 1939 to his parents, Carl “Lucky”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
John A. Durig, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig. John was a veteran of the U.S....
NILES, OH
Jerome J. Kacvinsky, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome J. Kacvinsky, 81, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jerome, known by his family and friends as “Jerry,” was born August 14, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late...
POLAND, OH
Anthony John Dangelo, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” John Dangelo, 61 of Newton Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Tony was the son of the late Ronald J. and Doris A. (Winiarczyk) Dangelo. Tony was a graduate of Solon...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
James Richard Green, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Green, 55, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away at on November 30, 2022. Son of Richard Green and Agnes Van Tassel, he was born in Warren, Ohio and was raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio. James attended and graduated from LaBrae High School, and went on to...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
WARREN, OH
Sandra Slack, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Slack, 82 of Canfield, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sandra was born August 3, 1940 in Alliance, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Mildred B. (Wilson) Slack. She attended Princeton Jr. High...
CANFIELD, OH
Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., 78 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1944 in Enterprise, West Virginia, the son of Charles and Ida Woolard Robinson. He was employed by...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Fredrick Arthur Friedrich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023. Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in. Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
WARREN, OH

