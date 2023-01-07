Boy who bounced back from cancer gets VIP treatment from Blackhawks

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A 6-year-old boy from San Diego got the VIP treatment Friday from his favorite team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Luca Bear Bish has battled cancer for three years and is in remission. His visit to Chicago was a celebration of how far he has come, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His day included a morning skate to meet his favorite player, Patrick Kane, a visit to the locker room and signing an honorary one-day contract with the team.

Luca first became a hardcore Hawks fan when his grandfather visited from Chicago and turned on a hockey game.

"It's definitely a celebration of a kid who is extremely tenacious and I honestly can't think of a better place to take him then to go see the Blackhawks play," Luca’s father, Ben, said.

