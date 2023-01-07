ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VclQ_0k6Io8Eh00

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons.

‘Vibrant spirit’: Nazim the Zebra at Caldwell Zoo died Christmas day

Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has the ability to detect tobacco products, vapes, alcohol, gunpowder and various illicit drugs, according to the post.

Dodo was picked because, officials said, he interacted so well with students while being vetted. The post added that Dodo was paid for with money seized from a doctor who was convicted of illegally prescribing opioids in East Texas.

Dodo rides in a Dodge Charger which has been repainted with school colors and the Bulldog mascot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k6Io8Eh00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
Mix 93.1

Found Living In The Woods, Woody Is Now Ready For A Real Home

Woody is one lucky dog. He was rescued from a life of solitude and despair. Woody was taken in by some plant workers after he wandered out of the woods onto the plant grounds. These compassionate workers were able to give Woody some food and love before he was surrendered to Pets Fur People in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman identified

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A custodial death report has identified a man that was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to the report, Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. […]
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Roadwork in East Texas for the week of Jan. 9

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 9, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase

TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Panola County Sheriff’s Office

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Sheriff Cutter Clinton about new changes in the office. Sheriff Clinton talked about how exactly the sheriff’s office has changed since he was elected. “With the change in regime and a change of administration, a lot of the times […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy