Preparations begin for 19th annual 'Hunter Ice Festival'
Wood has served as mayor of Mishawaka for the last 12 years. The first thing on the agenda is crafting a new state budget.
38th annual Bridal Spectacular returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has tied the knot or completed the “marriage project” in high school knows how much work goes into planning that special day. Fortunately, a local organization has been helping thousands of brides of grooms for nearly four decades. Hundreds of brides,...
2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies named Chloe and Andi!. Chloe and Andi are sisters. They are 4-month-old...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children. Starting Monday, Jan. 16, people can donate hygienic items and...
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Hunter Ice Festival
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details for those looking to have some winter fun. An organizer from the Hunter Ice Festival in Niles stopped by 16 News Now Saturday Morning to give us a look ahead at next week’s celebration. With ice sculptures set to line the streets in...
DTSB hosts First Fridays event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the first “First Fridays” of the year!. People gathered in downtown South Bend for the “Winter Wonderland” themed event. “And, our tag line is, ‘Get out and enjoy winter before you’re completely sick of it,’” said Kylie Carter, Senior Director of Marketing & Events for downtown South Bend.
January is National Blood Donor Month
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and it serves as a time to recognize that roughly three percent of the population in the United States donate blood each year. A blood transfusion happens every two seconds in the U.S., which is why a single donation...
Restaurant replaces Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., hopes to help move community forward
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's a new restaurant in Granger, at a location that was the scene of a deadly shooting less than two years ago. The building was notably known as the Heavenly Goat Brewing Co. It's been more than 18-months since shots rang out in this building's...
United Youth Theatre performs ‘Seussical Jr.’ for the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Youth Theatre of South Bend is holding multiple performances of the “Seussical Jr.” musical this weekend at the Moreau Center for the Arts at Saint Mary’s College. The musical transports you through some classic Dr. Seuss-inspired stories, such as “The...
Chuck Weather 1923
Dillon Cervi, 30 of Justice, Ill., was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in LaPorte County. WNDU First Alert Forecast - Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 1-8-23 Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!
Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Iris Moran-Walton was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
Museum Tour: Berrien County Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs
Take a step back in time to the 1800s at the Berrien County Courthouse Square.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Interactive murder mystery thrills Michiana
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dinner, show, and an interactive murder mystery? That’s what audience members at The Dinner Detective experienced Saturday night. Taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Room in Mishawaka, dozens of people came out to enjoy The Dinner Detective’s improvisational take on true crime and attempt to solve the mystery.
Pet Vet: Spleen Tumors and Splenectomy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it develop life-threatening problems?. Many things can affect this important organ that you learned about in science class, but you may not know much about it. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to “come clean” about the spleen.
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
Hundreds participate in Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be way too cold to swim outside, but the swimming season is starting to heat up. Taking place at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center, over 800 youth swimmers from 6 states competed in the annual Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet. Local swim team...
Michiana students return to school after break, broken pipes
First Alert Forecast
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Iris Moran-Walton was reported as a runaway and...
