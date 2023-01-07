ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

38th annual Bridal Spectacular returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has tied the knot or completed the “marriage project” in high school knows how much work goes into planning that special day. Fortunately, a local organization has been helping thousands of brides of grooms for nearly four decades. Hundreds of brides,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies named Chloe and Andi!. Chloe and Andi are sisters. They are 4-month-old...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Saturday Morning Sitdown: Hunter Ice Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details for those looking to have some winter fun. An organizer from the Hunter Ice Festival in Niles stopped by 16 News Now Saturday Morning to give us a look ahead at next week’s celebration. With ice sculptures set to line the streets in...
NILES, MI
WNDU

DTSB hosts First Fridays event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the first “First Fridays” of the year!. People gathered in downtown South Bend for the “Winter Wonderland” themed event. “And, our tag line is, ‘Get out and enjoy winter before you’re completely sick of it,’” said Kylie Carter, Senior Director of Marketing & Events for downtown South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

January is National Blood Donor Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and it serves as a time to recognize that roughly three percent of the population in the United States donate blood each year. A blood transfusion happens every two seconds in the U.S., which is why a single donation...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

United Youth Theatre performs ‘Seussical Jr.’ for the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Youth Theatre of South Bend is holding multiple performances of the “Seussical Jr.” musical this weekend at the Moreau Center for the Arts at Saint Mary’s College. The musical transports you through some classic Dr. Seuss-inspired stories, such as “The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chuck Weather 1923

Dillon Cervi, 30 of Justice, Ill., was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in LaPorte County. WNDU First Alert Forecast - Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 1-8-23 Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Interactive murder mystery thrills Michiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dinner, show, and an interactive murder mystery? That’s what audience members at The Dinner Detective experienced Saturday night. Taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Room in Mishawaka, dozens of people came out to enjoy The Dinner Detective’s improvisational take on true crime and attempt to solve the mystery.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Spleen Tumors and Splenectomy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it develop life-threatening problems?. Many things can affect this important organ that you learned about in science class, but you may not know much about it. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to “come clean” about the spleen.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants. It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hundreds participate in Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be way too cold to swim outside, but the swimming season is starting to heat up. Taking place at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center, over 800 youth swimmers from 6 states competed in the annual Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet. Local swim team...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana students return to school after break, broken pipes

Wood has served as mayor of Mishawaka for the last 12 years. The first thing on the agenda is crafting a new state budget. Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths. The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Iris Moran-Walton was reported as a runaway and...
EDWARDSBURG, MI

