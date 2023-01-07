ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Streak Ends, But Does Dallas Slide?

The Dallas Mavericks are officially at the halfway mark in their season, winning 23 of their first 41 games. Their record so far is good enough to put the Mavs in fourth place in the Western Conference, just four games back of the first-place Denver Nuggets. Their efforts this week,...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers: Watch Three LA Leaders’ Rousing Sacramento Postgame Speeches

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers head to Ball Arena in the hopes of extending their five-game win streak to six against the Denver Nuggets. It will be no easy task, given that Denver at 26-13 occupies the top seed in the Western Conference and boasts perhaps one of the most high-octane starting fives in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Hockey Things: What Caught Our Eye (Jan. 9)

Another Monday is upon us, and the hockey world did its part to give us three more fun stories to start the week. You weren't alone if you stood up for all of the overtime between Edmonton and Colorado. The extra period on Saturday night was an exciting one that saw the Avalanche battle back from being down 2-0 and ending the night victorious to the tune of a 3-2 win over the Oilers.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

