Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
One thing the Milwaukee Bucks must change in 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of work to do if they want to overtake the Boston Celtics as the top team in the NBA Eastern Conference.
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns
Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Streak Ends, But Does Dallas Slide?
The Dallas Mavericks are officially at the halfway mark in their season, winning 23 of their first 41 games. Their record so far is good enough to put the Mavs in fourth place in the Western Conference, just four games back of the first-place Denver Nuggets. Their efforts this week,...
Lakers: Watch Three LA Leaders’ Rousing Sacramento Postgame Speeches
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers head to Ball Arena in the hopes of extending their five-game win streak to six against the Denver Nuggets. It will be no easy task, given that Denver at 26-13 occupies the top seed in the Western Conference and boasts perhaps one of the most high-octane starting fives in the league.
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
'Detroit!': Seahawks' Quandre Diggs, Others React to Lions Playoff-Clinching Win
When the Lions beat the Packers to help Seattle get a playoff spot, the players had plenty of praise for Detroit on Twitter.
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Bucks And Knicks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
Timberwolves struggle but find a way to win in Houston, 104-96 over Rockets
HOUSTON – When it comes to the Timberwolves, assumption is a dangerous thing. Anyone could look at the Wolves' schedule and see Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, basement dwellers of the Western Conference, and assume a win. The lackadaisical Wolves did win 104-96 but not before making it a...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday Night
A valiant effort by the Miami Heat fell short against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night. The Heat nearly came up victorious but gave up the lead with less than five seconds left. A final shot by Jimmy Butler was denied, giving Brooklyn the 14th victory in their last 15 games.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) visit the New York Knicks (22-18) on Monday night. Action tips of at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Knicks prediction and pick. Milwaukee has won two of their previous three games and sits in third place in the Eastern...
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid
Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
Hockey Things: What Caught Our Eye (Jan. 9)
Another Monday is upon us, and the hockey world did its part to give us three more fun stories to start the week. You weren't alone if you stood up for all of the overtime between Edmonton and Colorado. The extra period on Saturday night was an exciting one that saw the Avalanche battle back from being down 2-0 and ending the night victorious to the tune of a 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
