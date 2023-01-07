Former Philomath superintendent to serve as incoming governor’s education adviser

Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT
Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Kate Brown: Unpopular governor leaves legacy of COVID safety, clemency, climate regulation, but also disappointment
Nearly eight years ago, Kate Brown was halfway through her second term as Oregon’s secretary of state when Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned amid revelations that his fiancée used his position to gain lucrative contracts. Without formulating a campaign platform, running for governor or winning over voters, Brown automatically...
kptv.com
Tina Kotek sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Tina Kotek will be sworn in as the next governor of Oregon on Monday afternoon. The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. Chief Justice Meagan Flynn will administer the Oath of Office, and then the new governor will give her inaugural address before a Joint Session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
Oregon workforce declines as population ages
Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
Workforce participation remains depressed, especially in rural Oregon
The share of Oregonians in the workforce has remained at historic lows for nearly a decade, a national trend that reflects an aging population moving into retirement and younger people who are taking their time to join the job market. With Oregon’s population flat, or perhaps in decline, workforce participation...
Oregon education guide encourages schools to hide students' gender identity from parents
Oregon education officials released a guide this week encouraging schools to affirm their students' gender identity and other measures.
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
After chaotic vote for speaker, Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer happy to be sworn in
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when House representatives took their oaths – a ceremony that was expected to take place Tuesday. The swearing-in was delayed by the longest contest for speaker of the House in 164 years. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally secured the gavel after the 15th round of voting.
KDRV
Oregon House Republican 2023 legislative leadership team includes Southern Oregonians
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state House of Representatives Republicans are including Southern Oregon representatives in the 2023 legislative Caucus Leadership Team. Today House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) announced the leadership team as the caucus works on Oregon's 2023 legislative session. It includes:. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville), House Republican Leader.
Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon
I was born and raised in Oregon and have not missed voting in one election. I am proud of that. No matter what political party I have been with, I have always wanted a fair election. I have been against vote-by-mail from the day it started. I prefer to vote...
ijpr.org
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
focushillsboro.com
Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon
Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
klcc.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
focushillsboro.com
Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance
Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
'We don't really have a job yet': Rep. Salinas, one of three Oregon US lawmakers, waiting to be sworn in
PORTLAND, Oregon — The House floor remained a place of disorder and dysfunction on Thursday, divided over who should be the next speaker of the House. For Oregon Congresswoman-elect Democrat Andrea Salinas — all she could do was laugh. "Many of us were saying we don't really have...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Comments / 0