Former Philomath superintendent to serve as incoming governor’s education adviser

By Alex Baumhardt, Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT

Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Tina Kotek sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Tina Kotek will be sworn in as the next governor of Oregon on Monday afternoon. The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. Chief Justice Meagan Flynn will administer the Oath of Office, and then the new governor will give her inaugural address before a Joint Session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

Oregon workforce declines as population ages

Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon House Republican 2023 legislative leadership team includes Southern Oregonians

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state House of Representatives Republicans are including Southern Oregon representatives in the 2023 legislative Caucus Leadership Team. Today House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) announced the leadership team as the caucus works on Oregon's 2023 legislative session. It includes:. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville), House Republican Leader.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon

I was born and raised in Oregon and have not missed voting in one election. I am proud of that. No matter what political party I have been with, I have always wanted a fair election. I have been against vote-by-mail from the day it started. I prefer to vote...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114

Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance

Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
OREGON STATE

