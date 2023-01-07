Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett IV are ready to face off in the national championship game. The two came together to narrate a hype video leading up to the contest. TCU and Georgia meet each other at SoFi Stadium on Monday in what will be the conclusion to the 2022 college football season. The stage is set for the two best teams in the country to battle it out.

