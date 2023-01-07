Read full article on original website
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
DNR: Beware of Ice Covered with Snow
The Minnesota DNR and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office say ice is never safe. One angler at Medicine Lake said he measured 11 inches of ice thickness, but adds there’s a lot of messy slush on the ice right now. “The last time I was out there, there was...
Garbage collection slowed by snow; city leaders ask residents for help
MINNEAPOLIS — The snow is still having a big impact across the Twin Cities. Monday is typically garbage pick-up day in several cities, including Minneapolis, but the snow is making that task trickier than usual. "We’re seeing significant challenges,” Minneapolis Solid Waste and Recycling Director David Herberholz says....
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Tips for keeping your sick child comfortable
MINNEAPOLIS — If your child has been sick this season, you are far from alone. If you're dealing with a cold or another mild illness that does not require hospitalization, your main goal is to keep your child comfortable as they recover at home. Here are some tips. 1....
"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
NEXT Weather: Break from snow with chilly temps, foggy evening in southern MN
MINNEAPOLIS -- We're finally getting a break from precipitation and snowfall this weekend, though temperatures will remain cold.There's still lots of snow out there - the multi-day system dropped over a foot in the metro area. It'll be a perfect day for outdoor activities in the snow, as it'll stay dry and sunny.Some areas in the south could see fog in the evening hours.The high temperature on Saturday will reach 18 degrees in the metro, and will climb back up into the 30s next week. WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames says it'll stay dry for some time; there won't be any precipitation for the next three to five days.
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
From snow blower repair to snow tire service, here's what's in hot demand right now
MINNEAPOLIS — On the surface, Jerry's Do It Best Hardware in Edina has weathered the winter storm shopping onslaught well. Pallets of salt and ice melt still line the entrance, and shelves are still full of shovels and ice scrapers of all sizes. But dig a little deeper and...
'4-day mindset' for employees
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Four-day workweeks continue to gain traction. Ninety-seven percent of workers who were part of a recent four-day workweek trial in Ireland and North America say they want to continue with it. People say they were more productive, got more sleep and exercised more. All but one...
Wintertime workouts offer some surprising benefits
MINNEAPOLIS — With the winter weather we've been getting, you're probably not thinking about going outside, much less working out there. But experts say you'll benefit a lot from taking your workout outdoors. According to Harvard Medical School, winter workouts have more benefits than summer workouts. For one, cold...
'Rock from the Heart' ties education with a concert experience to help patients
DELANO, Minnesota — Pete Johnson is all about sick beats. Not just the musical ones but also the ones that come from the heart. Johnson is the founder of Rock from the Heart, an organization amplifying the importance of improving the detection and treatment of heart valve disease and other heart conditions. "So I just really started Rock from the Heart to give people hope and to point them in the right direction for some positive stories," he said.
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Crew respond to kitchen fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said it rescued a wheelchair-bound resident from a residential home in the city Saturday morning. According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home at the 1200 block of 26th St., where it was reported a wheelchair bound male was unable to self-evacuate.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living.
