BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say. Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO