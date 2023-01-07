ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Joint investigation leads to arrest

A Greene County Indiana man was arrested late last week for Felony Child Molesting. 31-year-old Christopher Allen Cook of Worthington was also charged with Felony counts of Child Seduction and Rape and Possession of Paraphernalia. The arrest came as the result of a joint investigation between Indiana and Kentucky State...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington man faces charges in downtown stabbing on New Year’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say. Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Details of Linton coach’s arrest released

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
LINTON, IN
WTHR

Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington

Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes House Fire

A Vincennes home suffered extensive damage after a Sunday afternoon fire. Around 3:30pm Vincennes Township and City Firefighters responded to 2600 North Cherokee Drive to a reported structure fire. Vincennes Township `Fire Chief Tim Smith says all occupants of the house had evacuated the house by the time crews arrived...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute

*Editors note: The following article has been updated to reflect that only one person was taken to the hospital as a result of this incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy