UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO