vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
vincennespbs.org
Joint investigation leads to arrest
A Greene County Indiana man was arrested late last week for Felony Child Molesting. 31-year-old Christopher Allen Cook of Worthington was also charged with Felony counts of Child Seduction and Rape and Possession of Paraphernalia. The arrest came as the result of a joint investigation between Indiana and Kentucky State...
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Court docs: Bloomington couple paid teen babysitter with drugs
A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
WTHI
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges. It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise. According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
wslmradio.com
Four From Bedford Arrested In Meth Bust
Four from Bedford were arrested for possession and dealing in meth after a lengthy investigation from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) All adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Denna K. Cooper, a 53-year-old Female from Bedford was arrested for:
WISH-TV
Bloomington man faces charges in downtown stabbing on New Year’s Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old Bloomington man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the New Year’s Day stabbing of a man downtown, police say. Bloomington Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday that Ryan Johnson was taken into custody after investigators found him Saturday in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and South Madison Street. That’s just east of South Rogers Street on the city’s south side.
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
wamwamfm.com
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being investigated as suspicious and will remain […]
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Police determine man and woman found dead in Avon home to be homicide/suicide
Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after finding a man and woman dead in their home Saturday morning.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes House Fire
A Vincennes home suffered extensive damage after a Sunday afternoon fire. Around 3:30pm Vincennes Township and City Firefighters responded to 2600 North Cherokee Drive to a reported structure fire. Vincennes Township `Fire Chief Tim Smith says all occupants of the house had evacuated the house by the time crews arrived...
