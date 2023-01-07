ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him

Trevor Bauer is accusing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him. The Dodgers on Friday announced that they are designating Bauer for assignment (DFA). The announcement was made on the final day the Dodgers had to add Bauer to their active roster following his reinstatement by MLB last month from a suspension. Bauer issued... The post Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
ABC30 Fresno

Padres sign Adam Engel, Brent Honeywell to 1-year contracts

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday. Engel, 31, played in 119 games last season for the Chicago White Sox, making 60 starts. He hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel played all three outfield positions, with the bulk of his appearances coming in center field and right field.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
