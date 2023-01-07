ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srafX_0k6InI0v00

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the closure of Madera Community Hospital.

When it was open, the hospital provided services to a population of 64,000 – along with rural parts of Madera County. It equipped 103 critical care beds along with three rural clinics.

The San Joaquin Valley is already medically underserved. We are now asking the brave frontline workers who are stretched thin and burnt out to stretch themselves just a little farther. Local hospitals are taking on additional patient loads at an already very strenuous moment of our country’s healthcare system due to the “tripledemic.”

Extract from the letter sent out by Congressmen Costa and Duarte

Officials say the community benefited from its accessible maternity services, emergency rooms, and ambulatory services.

Madera Community Hospital closed its doors following the failed attempt from Trinity Health to buy the facility .

The people of Madera are hurting. I have heard from many constituents expressing their concern, both from Madera and the surrounding communities. They are scared about the
uncertainty of not having access to healthcare.

Extract from the letter sent out by Congressmen Costa and Duarte

Costa had previously represented California’s 16th Congressional District, which included Madera.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sjvsun.com

Duarte, Costa press Feds for emergency status over Madera hospital closure

Madera Community Hospital’s sudden financial collapse and imminent closure has increased pressure on local health care infrastructure in neighboring Fresno County while whittling down care options in rural Madera County to zero. Now, Reps. John Duarte (R-Modesto) and Jim Costa (D–Fresno), are pressing the Biden administration to step-up support....
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Unified offering $300K in scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) announced they will boost the amount of scholarship money to $300,000 for 2023. According to FUSD officials, this will also triple the number of recipients, to more than 200 scholarship winners. The program whose goal is to help more students to pursue higher education follows the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Red Cross Opens two shelters in Mariposa and Oakhurst

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The American Red Cross has opened two evacuation shelters due to the flooding in Madera County and Mariposa County. Red Cross volunteers will provide safe shelter, water, meals, and additional resources to evacuees impacted by these major storms. The shelters can be found at: The Red Cross says that if residents […]
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues.  The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m.  According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
FRESNO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Hanford

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Hanford-Corcoran, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sierra Unified to close schools due to severe weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The severe weather in the area has led to the Sierra Unified School District closing schools on Tuesday, according to an announcement by school officials on Monday. Sierra Unified School District says all schools in the district will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to severe weather and road conditions. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.

In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County swears in new district supervisors

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County held a swearing-in ceremony at the first Board of Supervisor meeting of 2023 on Tuesday for all the elected officials that had been elected in the November 2022 election. Two new Madera County Board of Supervisors were sworn into office. District 1 Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff was sworn in […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issues a shelter-in-place order

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Mariposa County by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the shelter-in-place order has been issued to flood waters and debris. The areas include: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says that residents should stay indoors and not attempt to cross […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy