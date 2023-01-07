Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the closure of Madera Community Hospital.

When it was open, the hospital provided services to a population of 64,000 – along with rural parts of Madera County. It equipped 103 critical care beds along with three rural clinics.

The San Joaquin Valley is already medically underserved. We are now asking the brave frontline workers who are stretched thin and burnt out to stretch themselves just a little farther. Local hospitals are taking on additional patient loads at an already very strenuous moment of our country’s healthcare system due to the “tripledemic.” Extract from the letter sent out by Congressmen Costa and Duarte

Officials say the community benefited from its accessible maternity services, emergency rooms, and ambulatory services.

Madera Community Hospital closed its doors following the failed attempt from Trinity Health to buy the facility .

The people of Madera are hurting. I have heard from many constituents expressing their concern, both from Madera and the surrounding communities. They are scared about the

uncertainty of not having access to healthcare. Extract from the letter sent out by Congressmen Costa and Duarte

Costa had previously represented California’s 16th Congressional District, which included Madera.

