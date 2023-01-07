Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
'Q' Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
NOLA.com
Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance
The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
WWL-TV
Report: Endymion president pledges krewe will 'do better in the future'
NEW ORLEANS — The president of the Krewe of Endymion is promising to “do better in the future” after an initial plan to include Actor Mel Gibson as a co-grand marshal of the parade was quickly rescinded following public backlash. The report appears in NOLA.com in a...
NOLA.com
After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
NOLA.com
Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes
LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
Search for man after empty boat found in Lake Pontchartrain
MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division searched Sunday for a 44-year-old man from Mandeville after a boat he was believed to be using was found floating under the Causeway with no one on board shortly after 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that deputies with...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
WDSU
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
WWL-TV
Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins
NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
Search underway for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
NOLA.com
‘No excuses’: Frustrated council members press Richard’s Disposal over garbage failures
Frustrated New Orleans City Council members are demanding swift action from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to resolve Richard’s Disposal’s ongoing failure to haul off residential waste. Council members Freddie King, Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris issued a joint statement Friday, calling on the Department of Sanitation to...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire
HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
NOLA.com
2 dead in Luling after 'domestic incident,' St. Charles Parish authorities say
Two people were found dead overnight inside a home in Luling, St. Charles Parish officials said early Monday. Update: Father, son dead after argument, authorities say. There was an increased police presence in the 200 block of 4th Street (map), authorities said at 1:20 a.m. Monday, but there's no threat to the public.
Father and son shot dead in Luling
Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
NOLA.com
George Floyd protesters blocked from suing State Police in New Orleans bridge march
Three protesters who tried to cross the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans, in a 2020 demonstration after the murder of George Floyd, have been blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in their attempt to hold Louisiana State Police responsible for stopping them. Their suit had...
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
