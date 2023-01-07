ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance

The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way

Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington seminar on using native plants to create true Louisiana landscapes

LSU Ag specialist Dan Gill says the best reason to use native plants is that they give the local landscape a sense of place, making gardens in the Gulf Coast South look distinctively different from gardens in other parts of the country. And if that's not enough, native plantings also play an important role in providing food for native wildlife and restoring habitat; native birds and insects have coexisted with native plants for hundreds of years and are especially adapted to feeding on their foliage, nectar and fruit.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Search for man after empty boat found in Lake Pontchartrain

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division searched Sunday for a 44-year-old man from Mandeville after a boat he was believed to be using was found floating under the Causeway with no one on board shortly after 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that deputies with...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released

The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-TV

Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins

NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire

HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Father and son shot dead in Luling

Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
LULING, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

