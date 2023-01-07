Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
Group built wheelchair ramp for San Benito couple, and they will help others
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Perez, a retired air force and army veteran from San Benito, is one of many couples dealing with mobility and accessibility issues in their own homes. As a way to proactively help Perez and his wife, the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Division, along with the Combat Veterans […]
progresstimes.net
Businessman pays back $90,000 in Hidalgo County EMS bankruptcy case
A businessman who received more than $500,000 from Hidalgo County EMS before the company declared bankruptcy agreed to pay back $90,000 in December but admitted no wrongdoing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved the settlement agreement between McAllen businessman Jose Luis Trejo and trustee Christopher Murray, who is handling the Hidalgo County EMS case, on Dec. 19.
progresstimes.net
Mission holds swearing-in ceremony for new city attorney
Mission welcomed a new attorney to City Hall on Tuesday. City Attorney Victor Flores was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Boyd during a brief ceremony at City Hall. “Mr. Flores is, as you know, a dedicated family man. He is a man of faith. He...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: LaMantia: South Texas can lead the state in new, innovative, areas
WESLACO, Texas: State Sen.-elect Morgan LaMantia says South Texas is the future of this state. LaMantia, a Democrat from South Padre Island, spoke at a legislative sendoff reception co-hosted by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. It was held at UT-Rio Grande Valley’s Center...
progresstimes.net
La Joya city attorney resigns to focus on his law office
The city of La Joya will start the new year with a new lawyer. City Attorney Roberto Jackson announced his resignation during a City Council meeting on Dec. 13. “I have some great news. Luckily, I will no longer be your attorney for the city of La Joya,” Jackson said on Dec. 13, moments before the City Council adjourned. “Everything’s gone well at our office and, because of the proper allocation of the resources and time, I have to spend it all on my business.”
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
Investigation details sophistication of alleged auto theft ring
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Auto Theft Task Force continues to make arrests through investigations that started in 2022 into an alleged auto theft ring that has stolen vehicles across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Through the investigations, police say, investigators have linked the group based on the […]
kurv.com
COVID Threat Increasing In The Valley
Chances are increasing that you could contract the coronavirus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has heightened the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium. The CDC points to the post-holiday surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region. The agency says...
sbnewspaper.com
Migrants found stuck under Los Indios Port of Entry Bridge
Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted seven smuggling events leading to 36 arrests, including four rescues from under a Port of Entry bridge. On December 31, Kingsville Border Patrol Station (KIN) agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration...
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
McAllen library hosts yoga classes
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
KRGV
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway
More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
UTRGV School of Medicine alumna earns fellowship spot at Texas Heart Institute
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna native and UTRGV School of Medicine graduate Dr. Daniella Concha has been selected as a fellow for the Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program for 2023-2024. According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Concha qualified for one of the six top spots available from among 1,000 applicants. “My […]
texasstandard.org
The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there
Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
kurv.com
Edinburg City Council Votes To Ban Eight-Liners
The City of Edinburg is banning game rooms that use eight-liners. Members of the city council voted Tuesday to outlaw the use of the gaming devices within the city limits. The decision came after calls from residents who were concerned that gaming rooms could open near their homes. Anyone who violates the new ordinance is subject to a one-thousand-dollar fine.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
Comments / 0