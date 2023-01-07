Read full article on original website
Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
Search underway for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
WLOX
Volunteers help pick up 25,000 wreaths at the Biloxi National Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, volunteers gathered at the National Biloxi Cemetery to pick up Christmas wreaths. Hundreds of volunteers helped lay wreaths to cover every single grave at the cemetery back in December. A month later, they are picking them up. “I didn’t realize how many people would come;...
WLOX
Cuddle Cot donation will help families grieving the loss of a baby
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Singing River Gulfport Labor and Delivery Department received a donation Friday that will allow mothers and families who experience the loss of a baby to spend more time with them. The Naff Family donated a Cuddle Cot to the hospital in memory of their son,...
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
“Most Haunted Road In Mississippi”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Mississippi is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. These haunted roads are said to be the sites of numerous paranormal activities, including ghostly apparitions, strange noises, and unexplained phenomena. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Mississippi:
NOLA.com
2 dead in Luling after 'domestic incident,' St. Charles Parish authorities say
Two people were found dead overnight inside a home in Luling, St. Charles Parish officials said early Monday. Update: Father, son dead after argument, authorities say. There was an increased police presence in the 200 block of 4th Street (map), authorities said at 1:20 a.m. Monday, but there's no threat to the public.
utv44.com
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
WLOX
Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets
Jaguar Joe Casey was passionate about the historical Magnolia Route from the 1920’s and recreated the long-distance tour with his son years ago in a Jaguar. Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00...
Search for man after empty boat found in Lake Pontchartrain
MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division searched Sunday for a 44-year-old man from Mandeville after a boat he was believed to be using was found floating under the Causeway with no one on board shortly after 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that deputies with...
WKRN
2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
Sources: Bill to be filed to cut Metro Council size. Sources tell News 2's Chris O'Brien a bill will filed that will cut the size of Metro Council. Sen. Marsha Blackburn leads delegation to the border. Senator Marsha Blackburn is expected to lead an all-female delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border.
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ New York Pizza D’Iberville Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, February 13th, 2023, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
WLBT
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
WLOX
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Drying up from yesterday's showers. Today looks like a nice day with typical temperatures for January. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly cooler Monday, warmer mid-week, colder by the...
WLOX
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
Mississippi Press
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
darkhorsepressnow.com
25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line
On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
