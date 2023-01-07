Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced Monday that he is running for governor. Louisiana’s current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to run this year due to term limits, creating a huge opportunity for the GOP to capture the state’s top government post. With the election about nine months away, Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry, both Republicans, are the only two major candidates to enter the race so far. “This campaign is not going to be an easy one. We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana,” Schroder said in a written statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday afternoon. The Associated Press reached out to Schroder and his campaign team but did not receive an immediate response.

