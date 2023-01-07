ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts

GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee Northwes (7) 10-0 70 1
IOWA STATE
Louisiana state treasurer says he will run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced Monday that he is running for governor. Louisiana’s current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to run this year due to term limits, creating a huge opportunity for the GOP to capture the state’s top government post. With the election about nine months away, Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry, both Republicans, are the only two major candidates to enter the race so far. “This campaign is not going to be an easy one. We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana,” Schroder said in a written statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday afternoon. The Associated Press reached out to Schroder and his campaign team but did not receive an immediate response.
LOUISIANA STATE
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
DES MOINES, IA
Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. A week after the newly elected Democrat took office, Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address to Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature. “I am encouraged by the White House’s recent actions to finally visit the border and to start proposing real steps to begin addressing the problems of the current system,” Hobbs said. “And while optimistic, I will also continue to push Congress to do its job and pass comprehensive immigration reform.” Several Republican lawmakers walked out as Hobbs pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.
ARIZONA STATE
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of the creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc., whose parent company is Canadian-based TC Energy, to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek. Meg McCollister, an EPA regional administrator, said in a statement that the federal government and the state are “committed to a thorough cleanup and restoration.”
KANSAS STATE
NJ governor bars TikTok, other platforms from state devices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his administration is barring certain “high risk” social media platforms like TikTok on state devices. The decision applies to state agencies under the executive branch and comes as a third of U.S. states have moved to prohibit the platform on government devices. New Jersey is among just a few Democrat-led states to bar such platforms. “The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government,” Murphy said in a statement. It’s unclear what will become of the state’s NJGov TikTok account, which has more than 56,000 and more than a half-million likes.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
