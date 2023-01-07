ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

2 arrested following drug investigation in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Search warrants stemming from a months-long drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over $150,000 in Jefferson County on Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also seized five guns, 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two bodies found in Fosters community near Interstate 20/59

Two bodies have been found near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. One was located on the interstate near Fosters at exit 62. Another body was located nearby on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is now on the scene...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business

JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
JASPER, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Possible human remains found in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
HAMILTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy