2 arrested following drug investigation in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Search warrants stemming from a months-long drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over $150,000 in Jefferson County on Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also seized five guns, 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
Florence man accused of abusing son indicted by grand jury
A man was arrested by Florence Police Department on Sunday for child abuse.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead in apparent Limestone prison homicide
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated man at Limestone County Correctional facility, according to a statement provided on Friday. Ariene Kimbrough, a 35-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an apparent “inmate-on-inmate” assault, according to a spokesperson for the department. Kimbrough was discovered in his cell on Jan. 4.
2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
wbrc.com
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid. Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine,...
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
Huntsville Police Department searching for suspect after fatal shooting
A death investigation is underway after a shooting on Newson Road in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Two bodies found in Fosters community near Interstate 20/59
Two bodies have been found near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. One was located on the interstate near Fosters at exit 62. Another body was located nearby on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is now on the scene...
wtvy.com
Colbert Co. DA turns 2022 officer-involved wreck investigation over to AG
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2022 traffic homicide investigation involving an officer has been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, according to the Colbert County District Attorney Office. On. Oct. 11 a Tuscumbia Police Department Sergeant, identified as Jay Steward by The Times Daily, allegedly hit and killed...
Jasper business owner thankful for support form community after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her business
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Covering Walker County, a beauty spa in Jasper is working to rebuild after a car crashed into the building over the weekend. Elle Luxe Spa is boarded up and back to business Monday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the building over the weekend. The owner told CBS 42’s Carly […]
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
wvtm13.com
Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business
JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
wbrc.com
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
