Annapolis, MD

Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

MARYLAND STATE
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Baltimore’s Lunar Night Cultural Festival

Baltimore’s first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly waterfront event that showcases Lunar New Year celebrated by millions across the globe. The event spotlights Asian art, food and culture with traditional performances at West Shore Parl on January 21st. Co-Founder of the event Yumin Gow and Events Manager for the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership Melody Thomas talk about how the event was put together, spotlights some of the artists and gives details on how you can attend.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WALDORF, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
bestattractions.org

Delightful Things to Do in Columbia, Maryland

There are many things to do in Columbia, Maryland. You can check out the various parks and recreation centers or visit local restaurants. If you’re looking to plan a weekend out with friends, there are plenty of events and activities to choose from. The city of Columbia, Maryland, offers...
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market

From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County to Host Free Paper Shredding Events

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive information. The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor: MLK Jr. parade to go on as scheduled despite cancellation announcement

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade would kick off at noon on Jan. 16.His announcement comes on the heels of a public dispute with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA), which said on Thursday that it had canceled the parade.BOPA encouraged Baltimoreans to celebrate the holiday in their own way."Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. So, to honor Dr. King — and follow his example — we encourage all Baltimoreans to participate in this year's National...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023

It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Rockville could lower voting age to 16 this year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Is 16 years old too young to vote? That's the question voters in Rockville may get to decide later this year. Rockville's Charter Review Commission unanimously recommended lowering the voting age to 16 and allowing anyone who has been a resident of the City of Rockville for six months preceding a municipal election without regard to citizenship.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County

ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

