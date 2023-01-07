Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Baltimore’s Lunar Night Cultural Festival
Baltimore’s first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly waterfront event that showcases Lunar New Year celebrated by millions across the globe. The event spotlights Asian art, food and culture with traditional performances at West Shore Parl on January 21st. Co-Founder of the event Yumin Gow and Events Manager for the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership Melody Thomas talk about how the event was put together, spotlights some of the artists and gives details on how you can attend.
Bay Net
Loyal Lottery Player From La Plata Scores $50,000 Powerball Prize
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – He enjoys playing a variety of Maryland Lottery games and has won “a little bit” here and there, so when the player from La Plata scored $50,000 on the Nov. 7, 2022 Powerball drawing, he was tickled. “I’m going to keep on playing,”...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
bestattractions.org
Delightful Things to Do in Columbia, Maryland
There are many things to do in Columbia, Maryland. You can check out the various parks and recreation centers or visit local restaurants. If you’re looking to plan a weekend out with friends, there are plenty of events and activities to choose from. The city of Columbia, Maryland, offers...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
Bay Net
Hollywood Woman Credits Late Brother With $50,000 Scratch-Off Win At Giant
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A St. Mary’s County resident is such a happy winner she gave herself that nickname after claiming a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “Happy Winner” credits her Lottery luck to her late brother and a newfound penny used to scratch-off the Money Rush game.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
Bay Net
Calvert County to Host Free Paper Shredding Events
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive information. The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
Wbaltv.com
BARCS has special pup named 'Intrepid' looking for a new forever home
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new forever home is Bailey Deacon from BARCS animal shelter and rescue in Baltimore. She has a special dog named 'Intrepid' a female mixed breed in studio and has more on some of BARCS upcoming events.
fox5dc.com
How will the Commanders fare next season?
It has been an up and down season for the Washington Commanders. How will next year go? The DMV Zone is out on the streets asking the people what they think.
Mayor: MLK Jr. parade to go on as scheduled despite cancellation announcement
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade would kick off at noon on Jan. 16.His announcement comes on the heels of a public dispute with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA), which said on Thursday that it had canceled the parade.BOPA encouraged Baltimoreans to celebrate the holiday in their own way."Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. So, to honor Dr. King — and follow his example — we encourage all Baltimoreans to participate in this year's National...
Wbaltv.com
Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023
It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
fox5dc.com
Rockville could lower voting age to 16 this year
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Is 16 years old too young to vote? That's the question voters in Rockville may get to decide later this year. Rockville's Charter Review Commission unanimously recommended lowering the voting age to 16 and allowing anyone who has been a resident of the City of Rockville for six months preceding a municipal election without regard to citizenship.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
Bay Net
Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
Wbaltv.com
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
Comments / 0