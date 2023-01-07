BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade would kick off at noon on Jan. 16.His announcement comes on the heels of a public dispute with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA), which said on Thursday that it had canceled the parade.BOPA encouraged Baltimoreans to celebrate the holiday in their own way."Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. So, to honor Dr. King — and follow his example — we encourage all Baltimoreans to participate in this year's National...

