West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

04-12-16-19-23-25

(four, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

