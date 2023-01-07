ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

1-8-3-0, FB: 7

(one, eight, three, zero; FB: seven)

