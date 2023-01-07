Read full article on original website
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
southerntrippers.com
Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!
Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward
When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
Washington Examiner
DC Union Station officials strategize to bring back customers
Washington, D.C.'s iconic 115-year-old landmark Union Station was once a bustling train station with a dining scene and retail stores for commuters. Inside now are vacant shops after vendors were driven out by rising crime. Just outside its entrance, tourists have been greeted with homeless camps on the front lawn.
Inside Nova
For sale: Cold-war era house in D.C. embraces 1960's design
Built the same year the Soviet Union detonated the world’s largest atomic bomb, a four-bedroom, mid-century modern home for sale in Northwest Washington (price tag $2.2 million) seems frozen in 1961. Take a look.
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick off in January
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Detroit News
Dying can be a taboo topic. Enter the death doula
Washington — A group of people gathered at Congressional Cemetery in D.C. on Saturday morning for an unusual reason: to practice dying. One by one, participants reclined on a makeshift bed, as Threshold Choir — a local singing group that comforts people near the end of life — serenaded them.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Atlas Brew Works to Open Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria
Atlas Brew Works will open a third location, slated for a late-2023 opening, in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, the company announced Friday. The brewery and tap room, located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.
A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’
This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
Washington, DC named the 'loneliest' city in the US, study says
WASHINGTON — If you are living in Washington, D.C. odds are you or someone you know might be "lonely", according to a new study that deems the nation's capital as the loneliest city in the U.S. The study is based on people living alone across the country. According to...
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
hyattsvillewire.com
Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park Plans Grand Opening on Jan. 10
After holding a soft-launch today, Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park will officially open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Located at 6208 Rhode Island Ave. next to the former home of Banana Blossom Bistro, the full-service organic bakery will sell everything from sourdough bread to muffaleta sandwiches, oatmeal date and chocolate chip walnut cookies, and a selection of pastries, including savory options like pissaladiere.
fox5dc.com
Rockville could lower voting age to 16 this year
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Is 16 years old too young to vote? That's the question voters in Rockville may get to decide later this year. Rockville's Charter Review Commission unanimously recommended lowering the voting age to 16 and allowing anyone who has been a resident of the City of Rockville for six months preceding a municipal election without regard to citizenship.
fox5dc.com
Lowering the voting age to 16
A city in Montgomery County wants to bring in the next group of voters a little early. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald joins The DMV Zone to break it all down.
