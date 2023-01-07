ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

3-1-0-3

(three, one, zero, three)

