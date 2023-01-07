ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-4-3, FB: 7

(four, four, three; FB: seven)

WYFF4.com

$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased at the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville. Powerball® – Saturday, Jan. 7: 35 - 36 - 44 - 45 - 67 Powerball: 14...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mint Message

An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
DENMARK, SC
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year

Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
IRMO, SC
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

Dutch Fork running back earns Gatorade award

IRMO, S.C. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has announced Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
