Austin, TX

CBS Austin

North Austin convenience store hit by same armed robber twice in a week

Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a North Austin convenience store at gunpoint twice in less than a week. It happened at the Austin Food Mart located at 812 Thurmond Street, just north of the Hwy 183 intersection. The robberies occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

SWAT Callout in Northeast Austin ends with one juvenile arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a residence in Northeast Austin Friday afternoon. APD officer says the SWAT situation happened around 2:26 p.m. at a residence located in the 7100 block of Northeast Drive. Police say they found a vehicle...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays CISD student dead after possible "accidental narcotics overdose"

A 14-year-old Hays CISD student died over the district's winter break after a possible "accidental narcotics overdose," officials said. A Hays CISD spokesperson confirmed the death of a student. A spokesperson for the City of San Marcos said it happened at a home in the Blanco Gardens subdivision on Tuesday,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota

An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane

AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
AUSTIN, TX

