Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
North Austin convenience store hit by same armed robber twice in a week
Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a North Austin convenience store at gunpoint twice in less than a week. It happened at the Austin Food Mart located at 812 Thurmond Street, just north of the Hwy 183 intersection. The robberies occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around...
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
APD: Woman facing assault charge after hitting car with toddler inside
A woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident earlier this week, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
CBS Austin
SWAT Callout in Northeast Austin ends with one juvenile arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a residence in Northeast Austin Friday afternoon. APD officer says the SWAT situation happened around 2:26 p.m. at a residence located in the 7100 block of Northeast Drive. Police say they found a vehicle...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD student dead after possible "accidental narcotics overdose"
A 14-year-old Hays CISD student died over the district's winter break after a possible "accidental narcotics overdose," officials said. A Hays CISD spokesperson confirmed the death of a student. A spokesperson for the City of San Marcos said it happened at a home in the Blanco Gardens subdivision on Tuesday,...
CBS Austin
APD investigating second homicide of 2023, woman found dead in car in south Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car in south Austin late Friday night. APD says they were called out to the 500 block of E Stassney around 8:40 p.m. after they received reports of a shots fired and a car crash. When...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
CBS Austin
Off-duty firefighter extinguishes fire while attending church service in NW Austin
An off-duty Cedar Park firefighter was attending service at Hill Country Bible Church Sunday morning when a fire broke out. Video shot by CBS Austin showed smoke coming down from the lighting on the ceiling. The incident happened at 12124 North FM 620 around 11:43 a.m. ALSO | Motorcyclist critically...
APD: Woman, 86, identified in fatal 2022 north Austin traffic crash
On Thursday, Austin Police identified a woman that died as a result of injuries sustained in a Dec. 20 traffic crash in north Austin.
CBS Austin
Charges filed for shooting at East Austin house party that seriously hurt three people
Three people are now charged in connection to a shooting earlier this week at a house party in East Austin that left three people seriously injured. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a home in the 1100 block pf Ebert Avenue, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Springdale Road and Givens Park.
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
Elgin Courier
Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota
An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane
AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
Comments / 0