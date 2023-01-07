ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

What’s in a word? 'Metaverse' jargon breeds confusion

Some say the term “metaverse” and related terminology have lost their appeal and no longer useful. Meta’s major struggles to attract consumers to its VR version of the metaverse may have diminished the term’s appeal. Blockchain, crypto, NFT, web3 and metaverse. To outsiders — or “normies”...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
CoinTelegraph

Metaverse to possibly create $5T in value by 2030: McKinsey report

While the 2022 bear market grazed off the excitement around the budding crypto sub-ecosystems such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse remains well-positioned for long-term disruption. Considering the myriad consumer and business-centric use cases the metaverse could cater to, a McKinsey & Company report highlights the technology’s potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.
ValueWalk

Almost A Quarter Of Crypto Business Leaders Studied Computer Science

DG Value Slumps -23.4% In 2022 But Sees Room For Optimism And Opportunities In 2023. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital struggled last year. The firm's flagship strategy, DG Value Partners, returned -2.6% net in the month of December and -23.4% net in 2022 overall, according to a copy of the firm's December investor update that ValueWalk has been able to review. Meanwhile, the concentrated class of the strategy returned -35.2% in.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
PYMNTS

SEC: Scammers Promised Investors Funds From Blockchain Worth ‘Trillions’

Federal authorities say scammers stole millions of dollars by promising investors access to a blockchain worth trillions. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a group of people and companies carried out the $45 million fraud, telling investors they could reap substantial returns by investing in a blockchain technology known as CoinDeal that would be sold for trillions of dollars to a group of wealthy buyers.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms Kept Associates With Low Hours Employed For Much Longer Than Expected Before Announcing Layoffs

[It’s somewhat surprising] how long some of these firms have been able to keep their associates despite them billing significantly low hours over the past six-plus months. This was probably driven a little bit by the extraordinary revenues of 2021 but also the hope that the economy would rebound, but this just hasn’t happened in a meaningful way.
AOL Corp

Shiba Inu (SHIB): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

As the adage goes, every dog has its day. This is particularly true about shiba inu, a cryptocurrency named after and based on the Japanese dog breed. Following its introduction to the crypto world, the coin grew at an astounding rate for a time, garnering attention from investors and enthusiasts alike.
decrypt.co

Genesis CEO Asks for More Time as Winklevoss Pressures Parent Company DCG

The CEO of crypto broker Genesis has asked for time to sort out its troubled lending unit as its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) faces increasing pressure. Genesis halted withdrawals in November following the crash of crypto exchange FTX. And the platform owes high-yield savings product Gemini Earn $900 million.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.

