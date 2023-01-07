ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Demand soars as people turn to diabetes, obesity medication for weight loss

By Nina Pineda via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kU3x9_0k6Ikvor00

Social media influence has led to a huge demand for drugs that are commonly used to treat obesity and diabetes, all in an effort to get skinnier.

You may have seen photos of celebrities and others across TikTok and social media showing off dramatic weight loss.

How have they shed those pounds so quickly?

Some says its diet and exercise, yet millions are openly crediting drugs used to treat obesity and diabetes for getting so skinny.

That influence has led to huge demand for the injections, which has caused a world-wide shortage of the treatment diabetics need to manage their disease.

When Twitter owner Elon Musk credited his slim down to fasting and Wegovy, the diabetes drug used to manage weight gain, search traffic for the medicine went viral, and use of the injections meant to maintain blood sugar blew up.

Use of a similar drug for diabetics, Ozempic, grew 57 % in 2022.

Now, 7 On Your Side is learning that knock-off shots are being sold on the street for cheap, and doctors are warning to watch out.

ALSO READ | Woman's solar-powered lanterns bring light to Ukraine facing blackouts from Russian attacks

Alice Min Soo Chun's Solight Lanterns are bringing the gift of light to Ukrainian children facing blackouts due to Russia's attacks on the power grid.

However, with headlines screaming "Hollywood's secret," or "miracle injection for weight loss," demand has soared, especially as people ponder which celebrities are denying use of the diabetes drugs to quickly drop pounds.

The hashtag #Ozempic, has clocked over 274 million views on TikTok, and now those who are obese or diabetic can't get their pen injection scripts filled.

Jennifer Del Carmen, a diabetic and Ozempic user, said "I already called my pharmacy and they're out of stock, and my last dose was just this week and I'm concerned I don't have anything again for next week."

She went to her Walgreens, CVS and RITE Aid in Queens, with no luck to snag any first-dose Ozempic which she needs to regulate her blood sugar levels.

Dr. Edwin Torres, a nurse practitioner and Ph.D., who is a diabetes treatment specialist at Montefiore Health System, says he's concerned for patients experiencing disruptions in the drug therapy, because it puts them at risk for weight gain, stroke and heart attacks.

Even more worrisome is what Dr. Torres is being told.

"I just heard of a patient yesterday that works at a salon and there was a guy who walked in that was selling it (Ozempic) for $300," Dr. Torres said.

A month's supply can cost $1,000 out of pocket.

At a pharmacies in Cresskill, New Jersey, there's a wait list for the injections. Patients with diabetes are being prioritized.

Yaz Shah, a pharmacist and the owner of Hudson Drug, said suppliers are rationing the first dose of Ozempic and other similar injections.

"We ordered eight of them yesterday and we received two of them, everyone wants to use it, celebrities are using it, everybody wants to lose weight," Shah said.

Novo Nordisk, the makers of the semaglutide Wegovy, told 7 On Your Side that while it recognizes some health care providers may be prescribing Ozempic for patients whose goal is to lose weight, "It does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines."

Wegovy is approved by the FDA for obesity and Ozempic, which is only approved for diabetes.

Novo Nordisk said incredible demand coupled with overall global supply constraints led to supply disruption, and that they will be closely monitoring prescribing trends in order to prioritize keeping supplies stable.

Dr. Torres says diet and exercise should always be the first step to losing weight.

He says people should only turn to weight loss injection if diet and exercise don't help them manage a healthy weight. He warns patients should not share needles or doses and do not purchase the drugs from unlicensed dealers or use pens which are in unsealed boxes.

Remember, the injections need to be kept cold and must be mixed or compounded in a hygienic environment.

"When you get anything from the street you are gambling with your health, it's like a box of chocolates, you don't know what you're going to get," Dr. Torres said.

Here are the big take aways:

- Use only under doctor supervision.

- Family history and drug Interaction play a big role in if this is safe for you to take, and any side effects could be very dangerous.

- If you need it for weight control and cannot find it or did not get approved, ask your provider for safer alternatives.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com . All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
The Daily

Wegovy Alternative for Weight loss, Over the Counter Alternatives to Wegovy Injectable Medication

Wegovy is an injectable weight loss prescription drug that suppresses hunger and helps users lose weight. If you want to lose weight with Wegovy, you will need to be comfortable with the idea of self-administering it. Only one injection per week is necessary but if you don't like the idea of sticking needles into yourself, Wegovy won't be for you and you will need to find an alternative.
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy