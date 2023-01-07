Read full article on original website
wtva.com
1 dead in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaking ground this month in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large economic development project is expected to break ground this month in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will move dirt on its $16 million facility on January 24. The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
Alabama police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Police investigators were on the scene Saturday night investigating possible human remains that were found. Hamilton police said their investigators along with other law enforcement agencies were on the scene near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. That was the location were suspected human remains were found, police said.
Commercial Dispatch
Man released from hospital, arrested for murder
A man released Wednesday from the hospital has been charged with murder related to a house party shooting on Christmas Eve. Gregory Lamon Morris, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting Algren Hampton, 48, after an altercation at a party escalated to gunfire, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
Commercial Dispatch
Trio charged for attacking woman with bottle
Three women have been charged with aggravated assault following an attack on another woman on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Rokila Wallace, 24, Kierra Wallace, 21, and Riqula Dora, 24, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
wbrc.com
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
wcbi.com
New Home Building Supply closes its Macon location
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County’s business landscape takes another hard hit. Add retail lumber customers to the list of people who will now have to go out of town to find what they need. New Home Building Supply has closed its Macon location. New Home actually started...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars. Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Brooks now...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery
A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
wcbi.com
Friends remember the life, legacy of George Bryan
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died at the age of 78. He was part of a family legacy of business and community service. George Bryan will be remembered by many people as the president of Bryan Foods and CEO of...
WTOK-TV
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.
wtva.com
Gas line install to close road in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
