ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school

By Henry Takai
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xktVj_0k6IkQeS00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “The Just One Project” is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.

Now, a no-cost community market is making its debut at a school — Garside Junior High — where goods will be distributed to students and their families. The school is on Torrey Pines Drive, just north of Alta Drive.

Brook Neubauer, CEO and founder of the nonprofit organization, said it is currently serving more than 20,000 people each month with groceries. She describes the new market as a “mini-bodega” like you might see on the corner of a large metropolitan city.

The market will also offer nutritional advice and will even carry some school supplies, organizers said.

“We are so excited we are kicking off our second no-cost community market location here at Garside Middle School,” she said. “The hours of our no-cost community market are school hours. Anybody and their families can come in here during school hours, and they can make an appointment, it’s so easy to come here and shop.”

The market is staffed by volunteers.

“We want to make sure children and their families have access to appropriate fresh items,” Neubauer said. “Wrap-around services are important to us.”

The first location opened by The Just One Project is near Bonanza Road at Rancho Drive. The address is 711 North Rancho Drive, Suite 100.

“We want to help our clients hit their goals,” Neubauer said. “We want them to be thriving. We want them to be able to shop at the grocery store of their choice in the future.”

For more information about The Just One Project, call 702-462-2253 or email at info@thejustoneproject.org. Find the website at https://thejustoneproject.org/home .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Sean Murphy
1d ago

It's not "no cost", tax payers foot the bill, and what percentage of those benefiting are illegals who have no right to be here? And what percentage are people who refuse to work, and depend on democrats giving them our money to buy their votes?

Reply
3
Marly Duran
1d ago

This will make a difference to people in the community. It's great when people put their time into making things really happen, rather than just talk about it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant …. A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy