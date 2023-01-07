ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him

Trevor Bauer is accusing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him. The Dodgers on Friday announced that they are designating Bauer for assignment (DFA). The announcement was made on the final day the Dodgers had to add Bauer to their active roster following his reinstatement by MLB last month from a suspension. Bauer issued... The post Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis ramping up rehab, eyeing return

The pain in Anthony Davis' right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 12th straight game Saturday -- a 136-134 win for...
LOS ANGELES, CA

