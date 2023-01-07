ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ABC's new drama, 'Will Trent' follows a young detective who grew up in the foster system

By George Pennacchio via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuE6L_0k6Ik6KP00

The new ABC drama "Will Trent" stars Ramón Rodríguez who plays the title character - an Atlanta native who had a tough childhood while growing up in the foster care system.

He could have turned to the dark side, but instead, Trent had the will to land on the right side of the law and becomes a top detective with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Rodríguez started his professional acting career in 2005 and is now starring and producing in "Will Trent." He says he's grateful to be working with talented artists and tries to honor the roles he steps into.

"I think being in a situation where you grow up feeling so helpless - I think for him, you're right, you can go in multiple directions. I think for Will, he chose that he wanted to be part of a solution. Somehow, I think he wanted to help others," Rodríguez said.

He says Will keeps people at bay and how his character is a bit of a neurotic compulsive person.

"You know, not a lot of people like him. He doesn't care, and I find that very, those qualities are just really interesting," he said.

"Will Trent" is now streaming on Hulu, and you can watch new episodes Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role

T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
digitalspy.com

SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
Looper

Is Luke Kleintank Leaving FBI: International?

Although Dick Wolf's "FBI: International" (the latest spin-off of his incredibly popular "FBI" franchise) is only in its 2nd season on air, it seems as though the series might already be dealing with some major casting changes — particularly in reference to the series' main character, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).
E! News

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye

Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo

For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
Entertainment Weekly

Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo. "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
Herbie J Pilato

The Connection Between TV's "Bewitched" and Pan Am Flight #103 Over Lockerbie

Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery and David WhitePhoto byNYDailyNews.com. As the Los Angeles Times recently reported in London, "a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism, has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said" (on Sunday, December 11, 2022).
ETOnline.com

'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)

Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Could Kill Effie in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost fans were ecstatic when Starz finally announced that the series would debut its third season on March 17. The forthcoming season will showcase Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) trying to leave the drug game behind for good. However, he and his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) will likely …
soaphub.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Vets Tackle Legal Drama

Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Architectural Digest

Inside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s Nurturing Los Angeles Refuge

The walls of the conjoined living and dining rooms in the Los Angeles home of actor-producers Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are wrapped in Barnaba Fornasetti’s cloud wallpaper. Ever popular among aesthetes and design cognoscenti, the beloved pattern is paradoxical, simultaneously suggesting tranquility and turbulence. From a distance, the cloudscape appears pillowy and dreamlike, an effect buoyed by its subtle grisaille palette. Upon closer inspection, the sky scene takes a blustery turn. Somehow, the pattern manages to capture seemingly contradictory illusions—the tempest itself and the calm, quiet eye at the center of the storm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Get a First Look at MTV's "Unfiltered" LGBTQ+ Reality Series "The Real Friends of WeHo"

Bravo's Real Housewives impact has made its way to MTV for a brand-new series starring reality TV veterans and successful stars called "The Real Friends of WeHo." The forthcoming show follows the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig as they live, love, and pursue their passions in West Hollywood.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy