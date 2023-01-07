ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Balloon release scheduled for Shanquella Robinson on Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends plan to remember the life of Shanquella Robinson this weekend.

Monday would have been her 26th birthday.

A balloon release is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.

Robinson died while on vacation with friends in Mexico in late October.

Investigators there say an arrest warrant has been issued in the case.

However, no suspect was named and no arrests have been made.

VIDEO: North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death

