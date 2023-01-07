ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer after record suspension

By Dan Mennella
 3 days ago

The Dodgers are moving on from star pitcher Trevor Bauer in the wake of his record suspension, which was levied after allegations that he had sexually assaulted a woman.

The Dodgers had until the end of day on Friday to either add Bauer to the 40-man roster or release him. They announced around 7:15 p.m. ET that the one-time All-Star and 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner would be designated for assignment. The procedural move gives the team seven days to find a potential trade partner or else Bauer becomes a free agent.

The Dodgers will still be responsible for his 2023 salary, estimated to be roughly $22.5 million since he was docked about 50 games' worth of pay as part of his suspension.

In a statement, Bauer said he was disappointed by the move and claimed he had been told by the team on Thursday that it wanted him back for the 2023 season.

Bauer was handed a record 324-game ban -- two full seasons -- by MLB in April 2022 under the league's domestic violence policy, but the suspension was reduced to 194 games in December by an independent arbitrator.

The punishment came after a woman had accused Bauer of sexual assault during two encounters that she said had begun as consensual. Bauer was not charged after a criminal investigation, and after an initial temporary ex parte restraining order was granted against Bauer, a judge declined to grant the woman's petition to extend it.

The right-hander was initially put on paid administrative leave beginning in early July of 2021. He sat for the remainder of the season amid the criminal investigation, and missed all of last season due to the suspension.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract following the 2020 season, after he won the Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds.

