KCCI.com
1 injured in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired at around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the sheriff's office.
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
KCCI.com
East High auditorium dedicated to Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District on Sunday dedicated the East High auditorium to Iowa state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines. Gaines taught drama for 40 years before heading to the Statehouse before changing careers in 2011. The ceremony recognized Gaines' impact on the community through...
Des Moines hotel shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathanial Hoffman is charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury in the shooting. A […]
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools cancels classes Tuesday due to cyber security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School District has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to a cyber-security incident. The district says it needs to cancel school because a lot of the technology used in classrooms and in operations is currently not working. DMPS said it took...
KCCI.com
Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
YAHOO!
16-year-old killed in Des Moines police shooting was family's second recent loss
A 16-year-old boy shot and killed by Des Moines police Dec. 26 was the second son his family lost to gunfire in less than two months. Monica Woods, the mother of the slain 16-year-old, also was the mother of Brandon Michael Tukes — a 23-year-old former Lincoln High School football star fatally shot Nov. 5 in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona, according to police there.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
iheart.com
Overnight Car Chase Ends With Suspect Crashing Into North Des Moines Bar
(Des Moines, IA) -- An overnight car chase ends with the suspect crashing into a bar in north Des Moines. Police say they were investigating a no contact order violation in the 1400 block of East 9th Street around midnight when the suspect drove away from the scene. Police say the suspect later crashed into Hull Avenue Tap and ran away, but was found nearby. The suspect is facing several charges.
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
KCCI.com
Arrest made after dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int'l Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made after a 1-year-old dog was lefttied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL said the incident happened Dec. 29. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog...
KCCI.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's playing in the Des Moines metro in 2023?. Dozens of acts have announced shows in the Des Moines area. Below is a list of concerts at most of the area's major venues, Horizon Events Center, Wooly's, Hoyt Sherman Place, Gas Lamp, Platform, the Iowa State Fair and more.
KCCI.com
2 guns failed to fire in scuffle that led to deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man involved in adeadly shooting on Sunday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas and 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen went to an apartment complex armed with guns to confront the victim over a debt.
Marshalltown man charged with attempted murder in 78-year-old father’s beating
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating his elderly father and causing severe injuries. Officers were called to the 1100 block of South 5th Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check, according to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department. When they arrived, officers […]
iowa.media
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
