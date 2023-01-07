In 1919, a reporter from the movie magazine “Camera” visited the "Flying A" studio on the block surrounded by Mission, State, Padre, and Chapala streets. The writer marveled at the studio's grounds. “One of the largest glass-covered studios in the world. Carried by trussed steel, the ground-glass roofs cover thousands of feet of spacious stages where there are often as many as 10 large sets constructed . . . The sets built on the stages are said by visitors from other film companies to be the equal of those used by any of the producing companies.’

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO