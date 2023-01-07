Read full article on original website
Shelter in Place for Flash Flooding, Prepare for Mandatory Evacuation
Santa Barbara County hosted a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday to inform the public on ongoing storm impacts and impending evacuations. Sheriff Bill Brown urged residents in burn scar areas to shelter in place due to flash flooding, but to prepare for a mandatory evacuation later today when the Flash Flood advisory is lifted.
Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County
Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
Second Evacuation Warning Issued for Burn Scar Areas
An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for identified properties and areas in south Santa Barbara County associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires. This EVACUATION WARNING is due to an incoming storm Monday, January 9 through Tuesday, January 10 with the potential to produce flooding and debris flows. The...
Major water rescue at Rancho Vistadores
Also a report of someone needing help evacuating from Romero Canyon in Montecito. Water, rocks, and boulders coming down.
Mandatory Evacuation for Montecito, Summerland, Parts of Carpinteria
An EVACUATION ORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Jan. 9, 2023 for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • ALL RESIDENTS OF TORO CANYON, PADARO LANE FROM CALLE REAL TO SANTA CLAUS LANE IN CARPINTERIA AND SUMMERLAND AREAS. • SERENA PARK AREA IN CARPINTERIA. •...
Oil off Summerland Beach Too Light to Recover
Update b y the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) A Unified Command remains engaged in response efforts to a petroleum sheen observed Friday off Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara County. Source is yet to be determined, pending lab analysis. Much of oil has been too light to recover;...
Downtown Power Outages
Edhat readers report power outages in Santa Barbara's downtown area. 9:00pm Friday - A power outage downtown, minimally from Ortega to Carrillo, and at least State Street to Santa Barbara Streets, maybe further. Not yet sure why?
Investigation into Oil Sheen off Summerland Beach
Authorities are looking into a large oil sheen spotted off the coast of Summerland Beach. At 5:15 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the area. The cause and amount are under investigation and more details will be shared as...
Biggest Surf in 30 Years!
So here’s the deal…. three seasoned local big-wave surfers independently told me that the surf [Thursday] was the biggest in thirty years for Carpinteria! Those were bold statements but based on my hike between Rincon and the Carpinteria Salt Marsh and my years here, I think those three surfers were spot on.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2023
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne was unanimously chosen to serve as 2023 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors and Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as Vice-Chair. County Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti, and Buellton Mayor Dave King join the board as new members. The Board also approved their regular meeting schedule through December 2023.
Ellwood Beach Beam
I took the below picture near sand beach & Elwood beach. Normally one can see 4 ft of the beam (me pictured w/abalone shell in hand). My height is 5’01” in comparison to the beam. In my hand (above) is the largest Abalone shell I have ever come...
MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: The Amazing Big Glass Studio
In 1919, a reporter from the movie magazine “Camera” visited the "Flying A" studio on the block surrounded by Mission, State, Padre, and Chapala streets. The writer marveled at the studio's grounds. “One of the largest glass-covered studios in the world. Carried by trussed steel, the ground-glass roofs cover thousands of feet of spacious stages where there are often as many as 10 large sets constructed . . . The sets built on the stages are said by visitors from other film companies to be the equal of those used by any of the producing companies.’
People’s Self-Help Housing Receives $10,000 Gift from George Hoag Family Foundation
People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received a generous $10,000 gift from philanthropic group, the George Hoag Family Foundation. This grant will fund free, onsite supportive housing services for the formerly homeless residents who live at PSHH’s Santa Barbara property, Heath House. The PSHH Supportive Housing Program currently offers...
