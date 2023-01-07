Read full article on original website
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, Jan. 20, kicks off Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week – a chance to support local businesses while also getting in on some deals. Downtown Roanoke is sharing the prices and menus in advance so you can take some time to plan where you’ll eat.
WSET
New thrift store, Mission Thrift, to hold grand opening on Bedford Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hey Lynchburg, want to go thrift shopping?. Mission Thrift, a new store, is opening in the Hill City and they are hosting a grand opening on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 2303 Bedford Avenue location. The grand...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady introduces featured fudge flavor and Valentine’s Day treats
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air! The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady stopped by WDBJ7 Saturday Mornin’ to reveal their featured fudge flavor of the month and discuss Valentine’s Day treats. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady recently opened a new location in downtown...
WSLS
Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”. Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state. They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
WDBJ7.com
Books and Crannies in Martinsville will soon close and move fully online
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books and Crannies in Uptown Martinsville soon be closing its doors, but that’s just beginning of the story. The local book store opened in Uptown Martinsville in 2016. Owner Deshanta Hairston says she still has a lot of customers but is closing because of inflation...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. They held an adoption special this weekend, charging people only...
WSLS
Celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and is a chance for you to support your local, state, and federal departments by thanking them for their service. Captain John Wilks from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it’s important to have a special day set aside...
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
The News-Gazette
Lexington Library Remains Closed, Offering Curbside Service
The Rockbridge Regional Library remains closed as it undergoes maintenance after a water pipe burst on Christmas Day. The burst pipe caused significant damage to the book drop room of the lobby, the Piovano meeting room, and the children’s section. To work on these areas, the walls and floors have been stripped and book stands and furniture have been displaced, creating unavoidable clutter throughout the rest of the library hindering the library’s use.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.
WSET
Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
WDBJ7.com
Guinea pigs need to be adopted from the Bedford County Animal Shelter
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Franklin County Humane Society has found a foster for Waffles and Pancake. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Animal Shelter has special animals waiting for forever homes. Waffles, Pancake, Mama, Jack and Jill are all guinea pigs at the animal shelter. “There are so many of...
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WSLS
Pulaski County Administrator chats about future for area
PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet spoke about the previous year and what next for the county. The goals for the county are to provide suitable and affordable housing; as well as bring more jobs to the area. Sweet reflected upon the audit that many people believed...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
