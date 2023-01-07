ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, Jan. 20, kicks off Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week – a chance to support local businesses while also getting in on some deals. Downtown Roanoke is sharing the prices and menus in advance so you can take some time to plan where you’ll eat.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
The News-Gazette

Lexington Library Remains Closed, Offering Curbside Service

The Rockbridge Regional Library remains closed as it undergoes maintenance after a water pipe burst on Christmas Day. The burst pipe caused significant damage to the book drop room of the lobby, the Piovano meeting room, and the children’s section. To work on these areas, the walls and floors have been stripped and book stands and furniture have been displaced, creating unavoidable clutter throughout the rest of the library hindering the library’s use.
LEXINGTON, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County Administrator chats about future for area

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet spoke about the previous year and what next for the county. The goals for the county are to provide suitable and affordable housing; as well as bring more jobs to the area. Sweet reflected upon the audit that many people believed...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

