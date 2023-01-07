The Rockbridge Regional Library remains closed as it undergoes maintenance after a water pipe burst on Christmas Day. The burst pipe caused significant damage to the book drop room of the lobby, the Piovano meeting room, and the children’s section. To work on these areas, the walls and floors have been stripped and book stands and furniture have been displaced, creating unavoidable clutter throughout the rest of the library hindering the library’s use.

