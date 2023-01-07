ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsnationnow.com

Unemployment goes down to 3.5%, 223,000 jobs added

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy yet also a sign that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates more aggressively to slow growth and cool inflation. The December job growth, though a decent gain,...
WASHINGTON STATE
nrn.com

Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December; U.S. unemployment rate slips to 3.5%

Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December, the 24th consecutive month of workforce expansion in the segment, as the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. In its monthly report, the Labor Department division said total non-farm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in...
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
GOBankingRates

Top 10 Recession-Proof Jobs

With an uncertain economic landscape, inflation that is still running hot and fear of a recession, it's no surprise that 31% of American workers express concern about their employers potentially...
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
finance-monthly.com

US Economy Sees Jobs Growth in December

Employers added 223,000 new positions last month, pushing the jobless rate down from 3.6% in November to 3.5%, sparking hopes that the largest economy in the world will avoid a drastic economic downturn. The US Central Bank continues to increase borrowing costs in an attempt to to cool the economy...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S. Unemployment Rate Plummets to 3.5% in December

The 3.5% rate reported in the official report was lower than expected (3.7%). The data revealed that median hourly wages increased by 0.30 percent last month. The U.S. jobless rate reportedly hit a 50-year low of 3.5% in December. Predictions anticipated it maintaining its pre-recession high of 3.7%, so this is a decrease from that. But, hiring slowed quite a little as the year came to a close.
freightwaves.com

December jobs report shows signs of sputtering in truck transportation industry

The December employment report for the truck transportation sector showed an industry that is marking time on employment levels but in which the trends seem to be pointing down. Seasonally adjusted employment in the sector in December came in at 1,601,500 jobs. That’s an increase of 2,100 jobs from a...

