The 3.5% rate reported in the official report was lower than expected (3.7%). The data revealed that median hourly wages increased by 0.30 percent last month. The U.S. jobless rate reportedly hit a 50-year low of 3.5% in December. Predictions anticipated it maintaining its pre-recession high of 3.7%, so this is a decrease from that. But, hiring slowed quite a little as the year came to a close.

3 DAYS AGO