US job growth cools slightly in December as economy adds 223,000 new positions
The Labor Department's December jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears the U.S. is headed for a recession.
Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December
More work is needed, but we're moving in the right direction, U.S. President Joe Biden said of the latest snapshot of hiring.
newsnationnow.com
Unemployment goes down to 3.5%, 223,000 jobs added
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy yet also a sign that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates more aggressively to slow growth and cool inflation. The December job growth, though a decent gain,...
nrn.com
Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December; U.S. unemployment rate slips to 3.5%
Restaurants and bars added 26,300 jobs in December, the 24th consecutive month of workforce expansion in the segment, as the U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. In its monthly report, the Labor Department division said total non-farm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in...
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Top 10 Recession-Proof Jobs
With an uncertain economic landscape, inflation that is still running hot and fear of a recession, it's no surprise that 31% of American workers express concern about their employers potentially...
CNBC
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
The combination of unemployment benefits and ACA subsidies can provide a family of four with two people not working more than the median household income in several states, according to a new study.
This giant economy wants its workers to get inflation-busting pay rises
Japan is grappling with the biggest drop in living standards in nearly a decade as inflation continues to soar.
finance-monthly.com
US Economy Sees Jobs Growth in December
Employers added 223,000 new positions last month, pushing the jobless rate down from 3.6% in November to 3.5%, sparking hopes that the largest economy in the world will avoid a drastic economic downturn. The US Central Bank continues to increase borrowing costs in an attempt to to cool the economy...
223,000 U.S. jobs added in December, report says
The U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, despite seven interest rate hikes in 2022 meant to tame inflation. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the job market.Jan. 7, 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S. Unemployment Rate Plummets to 3.5% in December
The 3.5% rate reported in the official report was lower than expected (3.7%). The data revealed that median hourly wages increased by 0.30 percent last month. The U.S. jobless rate reportedly hit a 50-year low of 3.5% in December. Predictions anticipated it maintaining its pre-recession high of 3.7%, so this is a decrease from that. But, hiring slowed quite a little as the year came to a close.
freightwaves.com
December jobs report shows signs of sputtering in truck transportation industry
The December employment report for the truck transportation sector showed an industry that is marking time on employment levels but in which the trends seem to be pointing down. Seasonally adjusted employment in the sector in December came in at 1,601,500 jobs. That’s an increase of 2,100 jobs from a...
qhubonews.com
ICYMI: Two Years of Record Job Creation and Other Signs of Progress from December Jobs Report
Today’s jobs report shows that the economy added 223,000 jobs last month—capping the two strongest years of job growth in history. This is just the latest sign President Biden’s economic plan is working as we continue to transition to more steady, stable growth without giving up all the historic gains achieved for American workers.
Americans got smaller raises in December — and it could be exactly what we need to avoid a 2023 recession
With the December data on employment, you get the best of both worlds: a good labor market and a reduced chance of a recession.
