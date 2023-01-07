ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

From zero offers to walk-on weapon: the Melvion Flanagan story

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police chief to review notification policies after recent kidnappings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of questions have been raised this past week as to why the public was not made aware of a kidnapping in east Wichita on Wednesday. Wichita police responded to an abduction, or kidnapping call, near Harry and Woodlawn around 4:40 p.m. Wichita Public Schools officials said they were not made aware of the incident until after a second kidnapping of two children, in the same area, Thursday morning.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

IRC holds Christmas Eve meal for Ukrainian refugees

12 News found several parents picking up their students from school Friday afternoon after reports of 3 kidnappings involving children earlier in the week. WPD Chief Sullivan said he plans to make an official policy that school notifications be made any time a child is the victim of a serious crime.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mario Solis-Davila has been located safely. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. WPD said Mario was last seen Saturday near E. Harry St. and S. Broadway. He was last seen wearing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Jan. 9: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring hospice and home care employment. MONDAY: Registered Nurse | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice | Wichita | $28 - $36 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362132 | Qualifications: • One (1) year of medical/surgical experience with Hospice, Oncology, Home Health/Private Duty preferred • BSN strongly preferred • Valid driver’s license | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS

