WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of questions have been raised this past week as to why the public was not made aware of a kidnapping in east Wichita on Wednesday. Wichita police responded to an abduction, or kidnapping call, near Harry and Woodlawn around 4:40 p.m. Wichita Public Schools officials said they were not made aware of the incident until after a second kidnapping of two children, in the same area, Thursday morning.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO