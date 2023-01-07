Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
KWCH.com
From zero offers to walk-on weapon: the Melvion Flanagan story
Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. 12 News found several parents picking up their students from school Friday afternoon after reports of 3 kidnappings involving children earlier in the week. IRC...
KWCH.com
Wichita police chief to review notification policies after recent kidnappings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of questions have been raised this past week as to why the public was not made aware of a kidnapping in east Wichita on Wednesday. Wichita police responded to an abduction, or kidnapping call, near Harry and Woodlawn around 4:40 p.m. Wichita Public Schools officials said they were not made aware of the incident until after a second kidnapping of two children, in the same area, Thursday morning.
KAKE TV
'There's people that are good strangers': Wichita schools phasing out term 'Stranger Danger'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "She was crying, and then my teacher was running out there." That was the voice of the 7-year-old boy who went through one of the scariest things imaginable Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Manasseh Ward kidnapped him and his sister while they walked to school. Ward is...
KWCH.com
Watch: Personal protection expert offers guidance in response to recent kidnappings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci on Thursday joined us to offer guidance for students, parents, teachers and school administrators in response to a trio of kidnappings reported near Wichita schools. Schillaci discussed measures to keep children safe, including the critical role for parents to...
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
KWCH.com
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
Another Wichita student reports being approached by a stranger
Police say, at this time, the new case does not appear to be connected to the kidnappings and eventual release of the three students in southeast Wichita.
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
KWCH.com
IRC holds Christmas Eve meal for Ukrainian refugees
12 News found several parents picking up their students from school Friday afternoon after reports of 3 kidnappings involving children earlier in the week. WPD Chief Sullivan said he plans to make an official policy that school notifications be made any time a child is the victim of a serious crime.
kfdi.com
One injured in northeast Wichita shooting
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
KWCH.com
Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mario Solis-Davila has been located safely. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. WPD said Mario was last seen Saturday near E. Harry St. and S. Broadway. He was last seen wearing...
Remembering fallen Deputy Kevin Easter 27 years later
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Facebook page made a post in remembrance of Deputy Kevin Easter on Sunday morning.
Wichita Police investigating shooting
It happened around 9 p.m., near Green and Mossman in east Wichita, near 9th Street and Grove. One person was transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Wichita Police investigate first homicide of 2023
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of Ricky Beans, 44, of Wichita, which occurred in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North on New Year’s Day.
Police: After third Wichita student was kidnapped, suspect went to work at nearby KFC
One of the victims, an elementary school boy, helped ID the suspect vehicle at the restaurant, police said.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Shooting in Derby leaves one seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a shooting in Derby on Friday night.
KWCH.com
Wichita woman lending a helping hand after car crashes through neighbors’ home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Libby Hammann said her neighborhood is devastated after a car crashed into a home on their block. Now, Libby is stepping up to help the family impacted. Wichita Police said the crash happened Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Martinson. “Dire needs for financial assistance...
2 injured in Wichita shooting on Thursday
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Piatt Thursday.
KWCH.com
Week of Jan. 9: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring hospice and home care employment. MONDAY: Registered Nurse | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice | Wichita | $28 - $36 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12362132 | Qualifications: • One (1) year of medical/surgical experience with Hospice, Oncology, Home Health/Private Duty preferred • BSN strongly preferred • Valid driver’s license | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
