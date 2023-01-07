The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to end what has turned out to be an excellent 2022 regular season. There is the opportunity to finish with as high as the first seed in the NFC as well as a 10-game winning streak, but the foremost thing that is likely on the mind of head coach Kyle Shanahan is getting his players ready for what he hopes is a run at the Super Bowl.

