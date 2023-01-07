MLB Hot Stove: Los Angeles Dodgers Designate Trevor Bauer for Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment, the club announced via Twitter Friday evening. The Dodgers will pay the remaining $22.5 million left of his salary. Bauer is eligible to pitch immediately in 2023.

The Dodgers issued a statement via Twitter Friday evening, announcing that Bauer will no longer be a part of their organization.

The Dodgers' statement reads:



"The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused. From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball's investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case - one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator - concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

Bauer was reinstated by Major League Baseball just over two weeks ago, and had his suspension reduced. Bauer is eligible to pitch immediately in 2023, if he is picked up by another team.

The Dodgers have seven days to find a trade partner before putting Bauer on waivers. If he clears waivers, any team will be able to sign him as a free agent.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, no team showed interest in trading for Bauer from the Dodgers, before the club designated him for assignment.

