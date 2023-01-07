Five takeaways: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey lead Thunder in rout vs. Wizards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sliced to the rim for a two-handed dunk, punctuating the Thunder’s most dominant first half of the season.

After building a 26-point halftime lead — OKC’s largest of the season — the Thunder was on cruise control in the second half of a 127-110 win against the Wizards on Friday night at Paycom Center .

The onslaught started early.

OKC took a 19-9 lead, with all five starters having already scored. The Thunder led 35-17 at the end of the first quarter. Washington’s 17 points were the fewest OKC had allowed in a first quarter this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but OKC was balanced in its scoring.

Four of the Thunder’s five starters scored at least 18 points: Gilgeous-Alexander (30), Josh Giddey (20), Lu Dort (18) and Jalen Williams (18).

The Thunder spread the ball, tallying 30 assists on 50 made baskets.

“I think that’s trust in the next guy,” Giddey said. “Obviously that takes time with a younger team, but it’s gotten better and better each game.”

Earlier this season, it looked like Josh Giddey was shying away from contact at the rim. The 6-foot-8 point guard would drive, then often fling up a hook shot or some sort of contorted layup.

Not anymore.

“Hook shots aren’t really high percentage for anybody,” Giddey said, “let alone when it’s over a big guy.”

Giddey is increasingly using his length and strength to finish through and over defenders at the rim. He repeatedly did so against Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards.

The Aussie guard scored 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He was also 2-of-2 from 3-point range, continuing his month-long hot streak from deep.

Giddey tallied his eighth 20+ point game of the season. Five of them have come in the last two weeks. He had three 20-point games all of last season.

Taking advantage of turnovers

The points off turnovers column, like the scoreboard, showed a Thunder runaway.

Washington committed seven turnovers before the Thunder turned it over once. OKC blanked Washington 22-0 in points off turnovers early on. The final tally was 32-9 in favor of the Thunder.

OKC committed just nine turnovers to Washington’s 20.

“It’s never an outcome we’re trying to avoid or create,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of the discrepancy. “I think it’s just downstream.

“Low turnovers on offense is downstream of good offense. Turnovers on defense is downstream of activity and intensity on defense. I thought we had that tonight.”

Thunder: Small to smaller

Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards’ 7-foot-3 forward, was a non-factor on a 3-of-11 shooting night. His size should have made him a difference maker, but he and the rest of the Bradley Beal-less Wizards looked listless.

Even with Porzingis and Washington center Daniel Gafford on the floor, the Thunder didn’t mind going small — with lineups of Gilgeous-Alexander surrounded by four guards/wings.

“The swing vote on that is the physicality,” Daigneault said. “If you’re small and you’re not the more physical team, you’re just gonna get punked and overwhelmed. And if you’re small and really physical, you can offset some size.”

The Thunder turned its size disadvantage into an advantage. Porzingis was stuck guarding 6-foot-6 Thunder guard Jalen Williams — a task Porzingis was not equipped to handle.

Thunder veteran Mike Muscala started at center Friday night against the Wizards. It was Muscala’s second start of the season, and just his fourth start in four seasons with the Thunder.

Muscala’s inclusion in the starting lineup reflected the Thunder’s lack of options.

Pseudo centers Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right ankle sprain), Aleksej Pokusevski (left leg fracture) and Jaylin Williams (left ankle sprain) are all out.

Jaylin Williams was the latest Thunder big man added to the injury report. The rookie from Arkansas sprained his left ankle Wednesday in Orlando.

Kenrich Williams, a 6-foot-6 do-it-all wing, has even logged minutes at center.

“What he’s giving up is size, but the trust comes from his competitiveness,” Daigneault said of Kenrich Williams. “That’s what gives us confidence to throw him on any player, with any lineup. He’s gonna squeeze every last drop out of his size and talent.”

Eugene Omoruyi, who’s on a two-way contract, was called up Friday from the G League Oklahoma City Blue to give the Thunder another frontcourt option. He was the first man off the bench.

Omoruyi is “undersized” at 6-foot-7, but his 244-pound defensive end frame helps compensate for his lack of height.

“He gets underneath people,” Daigneault said. “He’s switchable and he’s got a great motor. He’s in the Kenrich Williams category of guys. We’ve learned to trust his competitiveness, and you can stomach a little bit more smaller lineups and unique combinations when those guys are out there.

“You know at the very minimum they’re gonna be highly competitive, and they’re going to be scratching and clawing for every ball and every possession.”

Omoruyi played over Darius Bazley, who has almost entirely fallen out of the rotation. Bazley logged his second straight DNP (coach’s decision).

Thunder tip-ins

• Wizards star guard Bradley Beal was out with a left hamstring strain. Beal is the Wizards’ leading scorer at 22.9 points per game.

• Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. challenged a play three minutes into the game. It was successful.

• A fan sitting courtside held up a paper sign with words in black Sharpie: “We want to see more of #33” it said. Big Mike Muscala fans.

• “I’m yelling at my player. You’re doing a great job,” Daigneault told official Eric Lewis in the third quarter.

• The Thunder improved to 12-9 at home — 2-0 at home in the new year.

