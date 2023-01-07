ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett IV narrate hype video ahead of CFP national championship

Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett IV are ready to face off in the national championship game. The two came together to narrate a hype video leading up to the contest. TCU and Georgia meet each other at SoFi Stadium on Monday in what will be the conclusion to the 2022 college football season. The stage is set for the two best teams in the country to battle it out.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

No Tailgating at CFP National Championship

Tailgating and college football go hand-in-hand, but fans will not be allowed to tailgate before Monday’s College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Indeed, tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, according to the...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy