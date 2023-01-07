Read full article on original website
Proposed bill would classify drag performances as 'adult business' in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) aims to reclassify drag performances in Arkansas. Senate Bill 43 is intended to classify drag performances in Arkansas as "adult-oriented business." According to the bill, other examples of adult-oriented business include the following:. adult bookstores or...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy has hired 32 doctors, specialists in recent months
Mercy said Monday (Jan. 9) it has hired 32 doctors and specialists toward its goal of hiring 100 as part of a $500 million expansion plan in Northwest Arkansas. The expansion is geared to meet the region’s growing population. The $500 million plan would double Mercy’s regional primary care...
Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
Kait 8
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
Arkansas Department of Health sees rise in COVID, drop in flu cases
ARKANSAS, USA — Before the holidays, we saw flu cases spiking— but now, as we get further into the new year, some experts said there's been a shift. "I'd say COVID is at the top of the list, and flu has descended. So it's some good news, bad news," said Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health.
From Trump to governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
Bill increasing fentanyl penalties filed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A bill pre-filed by Arkansas Representative Mark Berry would increase the penalties for anyone who traffics or distributes fentanyl in Arkansas. The CDC reports that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug is often added to other drugs making them cheaper and more dangerous.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
nwahomepage.com
Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload
Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of …. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of evidence. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Political expert...
Kait 8
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas residents receive appointments
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season
Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
achi.net
ACHI BOARD CALLS ON LEGISLATURE, INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO ELIMINATE ASSET LIMIT FOR FOOD STAMPS
LITTLE ROCK ― The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging the Arkansas General Assembly and the incoming Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to eliminate the asset limit for food stamps. “The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to serve at the request...
Capitol View: Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take the oath on Tuesday, and she took time to lay out her day one game plan on this week’s Capitol View.
