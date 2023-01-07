ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
talkbusiness.net

Mercy has hired 32 doctors, specialists in recent months

Mercy said Monday (Jan. 9) it has hired 32 doctors and specialists toward its goal of hiring 100 as part of a $500 million expansion plan in Northwest Arkansas. The expansion is geared to meet the region’s growing population. The $500 million plan would double Mercy’s regional primary care...
Kait 8

New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
THV11

Arkansas Department of Health sees rise in COVID, drop in flu cases

ARKANSAS, USA — Before the holidays, we saw flu cases spiking— but now, as we get further into the new year, some experts said there's been a shift. "I'd say COVID is at the top of the list, and flu has descended. So it's some good news, bad news," said Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health.
THV11

Bill increasing fentanyl penalties filed in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A bill pre-filed by Arkansas Representative Mark Berry would increase the penalties for anyone who traffics or distributes fentanyl in Arkansas. The CDC reports that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug is often added to other drugs making them cheaper and more dangerous.
THV11

Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets

ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
nwahomepage.com

Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload

Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of …. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of evidence. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Political expert...
Kait 8

Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas residents receive appointments

Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
Axios

Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season

​​Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
Kait 8

REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
THV11

THV11

