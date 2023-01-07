ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

94.5 PST

Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says

PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
PATERSON, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE

On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODBURY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown

An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
94.5 PST

Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ

HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Man Shot In Pennsauken

A 24-year-old man was shot in Pennsauken, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C....
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

