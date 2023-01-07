DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Along with the rush of prayers and concern, the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a football game earlier this week has also prompted a renewed interest in learning CPR. "The interest in our hands-only CPR is up 200% in the past three days," says Karen Springs with the American Heart Association in Dallas, "because everyone is asking the question: What is CPR and how do we do it?"Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was revived twice. He is said to be improving but remains in critical condition. Now, advocates say the very public nature...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO