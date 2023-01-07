ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS DFW

Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Along with the rush of prayers and concern, the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a football game earlier this week has also prompted a renewed interest in learning CPR.  "The interest in our hands-only CPR is up 200% in the past three days," says Karen Springs with the American Heart Association in Dallas, "because everyone is asking the question: What is CPR and how do we do it?"Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was revived twice. He is said to be improving but remains in critical condition. Now, advocates say the very public nature...
DALLAS, TX

