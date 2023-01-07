Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Tina Kotek sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Tina Kotek will be sworn in as the next governor of Oregon on Monday afternoon. The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. Chief Justice Meagan Flynn will administer the Oath of Office, and then the new governor will give her inaugural address before a Joint Session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
KVAL
Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House
The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
The Oregonian
Kate Brown: Unpopular governor leaves legacy of COVID safety, clemency, climate regulation, but also disappointment
Nearly eight years ago, Kate Brown was halfway through her second term as Oregon’s secretary of state when Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned amid revelations that his fiancée used his position to gain lucrative contracts. Without formulating a campaign platform, running for governor or winning over voters, Brown automatically...
Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon
I was born and raised in Oregon and have not missed voting in one election. I am proud of that. No matter what political party I have been with, I have always wanted a fair election. I have been against vote-by-mail from the day it started. I prefer to vote...
kqennewsradio.com
KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT
Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
After chaotic vote for speaker, Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer happy to be sworn in
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when House representatives took their oaths – a ceremony that was expected to take place Tuesday. The swearing-in was delayed by the longest contest for speaker of the House in 164 years. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally secured the gavel after the 15th round of voting.
opb.org
Peer mentors are key to Oregon’s Measure 110 success, but they are working in a broken system
On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction. Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl...
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
klcc.org
Republican leaders in Oregon's First Senate District will nominate replacement
Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will nominate three to five candidates to fill that seat. With the Oregon legislature reconvening on January 17, Michaela...
Oregon workforce declines as population ages
Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
pnwag.net
ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
ijpr.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Kaiser Permanente nurses to picket at Sunnyside Medical Center
Nurses in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside Kaiser Permanente’s Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13 to protest the ongoing staffing crisis that employees say have caused hazardous working conditions for hospital employees.
klcc.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
ijpr.org
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read to return over $10 million in 'Checks Without Claims' initiative
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s state treasurer announced plans to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read revealed in a statement that the amount is the most ever disbursed in the history of Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program. The state currently holds more than $1billion in unclaimed assets that Read hopes to address through the initiative. These funds originate from various organizations which were unable to return uncashed checks, refunds, credit balances, investment account balances, payroll checks, and other forms...
