Oregon State

kptv.com

Tina Kotek sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Tina Kotek will be sworn in as the next governor of Oregon on Monday afternoon. The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. Chief Justice Meagan Flynn will administer the Oath of Office, and then the new governor will give her inaugural address before a Joint Session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
KVAL

Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House

The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon

I was born and raised in Oregon and have not missed voting in one election. I am proud of that. No matter what political party I have been with, I have always wanted a fair election. I have been against vote-by-mail from the day it started. I prefer to vote...
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT

Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114

Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
Robbie Newport

Oregon workforce declines as population ages

Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
pnwag.net

ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
ijpr.org

After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Center Square

Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read to return over $10 million in 'Checks Without Claims' initiative

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s state treasurer announced plans to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read revealed in a statement that the amount is the most ever disbursed in the history of Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program. The state currently holds more than $1billion in unclaimed assets that Read hopes to address through the initiative. These funds originate from various organizations which were unable to return uncashed checks, refunds, credit balances, investment account balances, payroll checks, and other forms...
