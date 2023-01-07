ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

'A logistical nightmare': Special election for downtown New Orleans state house seat the same day as carnival parades

By Travers Mackel
WDSU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push

NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way

Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council clears way for expanded riverfront development

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday cleared the way for the expansion of an already massive, long-in-the-making riverfront development stretching from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to the Lower Garden District. The council voted unanimously to extend a 47-acre special-zoning district that allows relaxed height restrictions further upriver...
NOLA.com

Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term

Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany community activities ticking back up after the holidays

A cappella performance planned at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington. The Opus Vocal Ensemble will perform a program of a cappella music at the next Third Sunday Concert on Jan. 15 at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington. Ensemble director James Rodrigue says the concert will be "inspired by the night"...
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy