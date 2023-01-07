'A logistical nightmare': Special election for downtown New Orleans state house seat the same day as carnival parades

Read full article on original website
WDSU
Jefferson Parish officials announced boil water advisory for parts of Barataria
Jefferson Parish officials have announced a boil water advisory for all areas off of Privateer Boulevard bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive in Barataria on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish due to a loss of pressure from a major water line break. The boil water advisory will remain...
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
WDSU
City Council members looking into parking lot security changes after wave of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council members Lesli Harris and Freddie King III are working on changes to city laws that would affect how parking lots and structures are secured. The proposals come in the wake of a rash of car break-ins across the city in recent weeks,...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
New restaurant from 'Dook' Chase brings art, gumbo, brunch to downtown New Orleans
Of course there's Creole gumbo at the new restaurant Chapter IV, because to owner Edgar “Dook” Chase IV this family recipe is where the restaurant starts. “Any restaurant we do is going to have gumbo, that’s a key,” he said. All around this cornerstone dish, however,...
WDSU
Billy Nungesser will not run for governor in 2023; he will stay in the lieutenant governor race
Billy Nungesser announced on Monday that he will not be running for Louisiana Governor in 2023 and that he will stay in the lieutenant governor race. Billy Nungesser is the current lieutenant governor in Louisiana. He was elected in 2015 and won re-election in 2019. Nungesser is also the former president of Plaquemines Parish.
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
NOLA.com
After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish Council creates new board to oversee federally-funded Head Start program
The Jefferson Parish Council has created a new board to administer its Head Start program, after a federal audit dinged the parish for lacking a committee to oversee its operations. Under the council's action Wednesday, each of the seven Parish Council members will make an appointment to the new Head...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council clears way for expanded riverfront development
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday cleared the way for the expansion of an already massive, long-in-the-making riverfront development stretching from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to the Lower Garden District. The council voted unanimously to extend a 47-acre special-zoning district that allows relaxed height restrictions further upriver...
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
WDSU
Supplemental trash pick-ups to begin next week, according to New Orleans councilman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso tweeted Saturday that the city plans to provide supplemental trash collection in an effort to help Richard's Disposal catch up on its routes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
WDSU
New Orleans council voted on leadership change, J.P. Morrell the new president
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council held its first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, and leadership changes are coming to the council. J.P. Morrell is the new New Orleans City Council President after Helena Moreno's nearly four-year term. Councilmember Moreno will serve as vice president. Other items...
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
NOLA.com
S.W. Green mansion, which survived 1928 Klan arson in New Orleans, catches fire Saturday
The blighted S.W. Green mansion, built by a prominent Black businessman in New Orleans and targeted for arson by the Ku Klux Klan in 1928, caught fire again Saturday. The one-alarm fire erupted at about 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banks Street, the Fire Department said. No details of fire or its aftermath were immediately available.
NOLA.com
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term
Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
NOLA.com
St. Tammany community activities ticking back up after the holidays
A cappella performance planned at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington. The Opus Vocal Ensemble will perform a program of a cappella music at the next Third Sunday Concert on Jan. 15 at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington. Ensemble director James Rodrigue says the concert will be "inspired by the night"...
NOLA.com
‘No excuses’: Frustrated council members press Richard’s Disposal over garbage failures
Frustrated New Orleans City Council members are demanding swift action from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to resolve Richard’s Disposal’s ongoing failure to haul off residential waste. Council members Freddie King, Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris issued a joint statement Friday, calling on the Department of Sanitation to...
