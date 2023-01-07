ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin Coffman gymnast Emily Yoshino recovering from second straight season-ending injury

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
After missing the 2022 postseason with a fractured right fibula, Dublin Coffman senior gymnast Emily Yoshino was looking forward to challenging for district and state all-around titles this winter.

Those hopes were dashed when she tore her left Achilles tendon during practice Dec. 12, five days before Coffman’s season-opening meet.

Yoshino suffered the injury while training on floor exercise. She faces six to 12 months of recovery.

“At the beginning when the (second) injury first happened, I was really mad because this was my last year to do well at state and district and in the team setting,” Yoshino said. “But now I’m thinking about it in a different way because I can’t do anything about it, so I’m just moving forward.”

Coach Kristen Willms has been impressed with Yoshino’s resiliency. Last season, Yoshino was injured while competing on the uneven bars during a meet in late January.

“She’s a good kid,” Willms said. “It’s devastating now two seasons in a row. She’s not only not going to get to finish her senior season, but also will be out for her senior track (and field) season (this spring) as well. She’s super dedicated, but it’s one of those situations where I feel what’s so glaringly apparent that life is just so unfair sometimes. She has a really good attitude about it.”

Yoshino attended the opening meet despite undergoing surgery the day before, and she has remained a regular at meets and practices.

“I wanted to support my team,” said Yoshino, who was named to ThisWeek’s Super 12 preseason team. “This is also my senior year and it will be my last time to be here as an athlete.

“It was tough to watch just knowing that I was supposed to be there competing, but I thought the only thing I can do is cheer for them and hope they do the best that they can do.”

Yoshino, who also played tennis for Coffman in the fall, has committed to Central Michigan in the pole vault. She said she notified vertical jump coach Curtis Bell of her injury.

“I was expecting him to be a little disappointed, but he was really supportive and said if I needed anything that he could always talk to the athletic trainers at Central Michigan to help me with my recovery,” Yoshino said.

In gymnastics, Yoshino was eighth at district in the all-around as a freshman and then shared the title as a sophomore with Dublin Jerome’s Raegan Ernst. Yoshino went on to place 14th in the all-around and second on floor at state that season.

