Here Are The Actors Voicing Every Character In "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

22 Movie Lines That Aren't Considered "Classics," But People Say They Still Quote Them Every Day
"I use 'Son of a Nutcracker!' because I have a 4-year-old now, and I really have to stop cussing around her."
These 19 Films Turn 10 In 2023, And I've Never Felt So Old
Maybe time really is a social construct.
Polygon
Velma trailer shows off the bratty high school versions of the Scooby gang
The Scooby gang is back! Except without Scooby Doo, and also this time around, the focus is on Velma. Oh, and this isn’t the Scooby gang you grew up with on Saturday mornings. In this version, the characters swear and do drugs, and the crimes are actual gory murders, not simply an old man in a costume scaring people off his property.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jerrod Carmichael Made A Wild Joke About Will Smith At The 2023 Golden Globes
He didn't mention "the slap," but, like, c'mon...he was definitely talking about it.
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
During His Golden Globes Opening Monologue, Jerrod Carmichael Revealed How Much He Was Paid To Host
We love pay transparcency.
‘M3GAN’ Review: Blumhouse Killer Doll Movie Puts Fun Twist On Well-Worn Horror Genre
Hoping to take the sub-horror killer doll genre to new heights, producers James Wan and Jason Blum have teamed on what they hope to be a modern technology-infused combo somewhere along the lines of Annabelle meets The Terminator. Short of literally doing that, they have cooked up the latest Blumhouse fright picture, M3GAN, which for the most part follows a formula but shakes it up just enough to have strong appeal — especially for the teen-girl audience that gravitates to these PG13-safe kind of movies. Although it is all entirely predictable, there is some fun entertainment to be had here as...
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Poster Takes the 'Next Generation' Crew on One Last Adventure
The TCAs begin today in sunny California, and Paramount+ is kicking off the event by boldly going into the final season of Star Trek: Picard with a new poster featuring the ensemble cast. We're just over a month out from Picard Season 3's premiere episode and the new poster shows off the returning cast in stunning blue and gold hues. Naturally, featured most prominently on the poster is the man himself, Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). He's immediately flanked by Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), whose mysterious distress call serves as the inciting incident for Season 3, and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), who is set to introduce a whole new generation of Starfleet's best and brightest with his two daughters.
This Woman Thinks She's "Too Unattractive" To Find Love — What Would You Tell Her To Do?
"Plenty of men want to be friends with me. Nobody will date me."
Here Are 17 Hilarious Tweets About The 2023 Golden Globes That Will Keep Me Up Tonight Laughing
TBH, I might be up all night laughing at these.
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Drew Barrymore Got Real About How Hard It Is To Be A New Parent, And She Explained Why She "Felt Like A Failure"
"I am a work in progress, I had to learn to parent myself, but that parenting style wasn't going to work for my kids."
Angela Bassett Just Made History With Winning The First Acting Nomination For A Marvel Film With "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters."
Celine Dion Fans Stormed Rolling Stone's Office After She Was Omitted From Its Greatest Singers List And The Tweets About It Have Me Rolling
No tea, no shade, but this feels like one giant conspiracy because there's no way.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pedro Pascal doesn’t mind being typecast as the ‘grumpy’ transporter of very important children
From the outside, it’s very easy to compare Pedro Pascal‘s roles as Joel in The Last of Us and as Din Djarin/Mando in The Mandalorian, and it’s not lost on him. Both characters are duty-bound and committed to bringing young characters to their respective destinations, but there’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.
