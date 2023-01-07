Here Are The Actors Voicing Every Character In "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's been over 10 years since Puss in Boots first hit theaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSeX5_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now the fearless feline is making his epic return in an all-new sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4QtX_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

DreamWorks Animation alums Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek are back once again as Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, respectively. Newcomers to the cast include Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, and Harvey Guillén.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eiTQ_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you're curious about who's who in the animated film, we've got you covered. Take a look:

To start, Banderas is reprising his role voicing the one and only Puss in Boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW9Mm_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage

Back in the late '90s, he starred in one of his most famous roles to date in The Mask of Zorro .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JaoJ_0k6IeFgd00
© Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hayek is also making her return as the voice of Kitty Softpaws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plgkk_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Rewind to the early '00s, when she played the lead role in Frida .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135rGa_0k6IeFgd00
New Yorker Films / © Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

Colman voices a new character named Mama Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfpZ8_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She was recently seen as Sarah Nelson in Heartstopper .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVYDk_0k6IeFgd00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Guillén voices another new addition, Perrito.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whymd_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Jody Cortes / Getty Images for ABA

You may know him best for his recurring role as Guillermo de la Cruz in What We Do in the Shadows .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125kDd_0k6IeFgd00
Russ Martin / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Pugh voices a reimagined version of Goldilocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VniU1_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

She recently joined the MCU as Yelena Belova in Black Widow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Nmmg_0k6IeFgd00
Kevin Baker / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Samson Kayo is the voice behind the newly introduced Baby Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0fWc_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Karwai Tang / WireImage

In 2020, he appeared as Elton John in eight episodes of Truth Seekers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32be3I_0k6IeFgd00
Colin Hutton / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Wagner Moura is also a newcomer to the film, sharing his voice talents as the Big Bad Wolf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onVi1_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

He was last seen as Laszlo Sosa in Netflix's The Gray Man .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqmP4_0k6IeFgd00
Paul Abell / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Anthony Mendez voices Doctor, another new character in the animated film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZakAD_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Gregg Deguire / WireImage

For nearly 100 episodes between 2014 and 2019, he acted as the Narrator in Jane the Virgin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdE8c_0k6IeFgd00
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

John Mulaney voices yet another newcomer, named Jack Horner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNB3g_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Robin Hood

Outside of his acting career, he was a writer on Saturday Night Live for many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTXoq_0k6IeFgd00
Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph voices another new arrival, named Mama Luna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgNjJ_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Fans of Only Murders in the Building will recognize her as Detective Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghA15_0k6IeFgd00
Patrick Harbron / © Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Finally, Ray Winstone voices Papa Bear, yet another new face in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8Gk9_0k6IeFgd00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for BFI

But you may remember him as Mr. French in 2006's The Departed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwsOU_0k6IeFgd00
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

What did you think of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ? Share your thoughts in the comments!

