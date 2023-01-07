Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for Buena Vista, Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Buena Vista; Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; West Side Mountains South of 198 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing, revised additional snowfall totals. Enhanced impacts due to snow removal challenges, added mention of lightning. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches along US-395, with 1 to 3 feet above 7500 feet and localized amounts up to 4 feet near the Sierra crest. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with potential for avalanches producing extended road closures. The series of winter storms since late December has made snow removal more challenging, with limited areas for holding the plowed snow. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The current round of heavy snow will continue into this evening, with a short lull in snowfall activity later this evening until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.
Flood Warning issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Tulare FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Kern and Tulare. * WHEN...Until 915 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 PM PST, gauge reports indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Porterville, Terra Bella, Three Rivers, East Porterville, Ducor, South Fork Campground, Case Mountain, Oak Opening, Springville, Hockett Meadow Ranger Station, Wolverton Point, Ash Mountain Sequoia Park HQ, Potwisha Campground, Atwell Mill Campground, Buckeye Flat Campground, Quinn Patrol Cabin, Camp Nelson, Wet Meadows, Cold Springs Campground and Mineral King Ranger Station. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Fresno by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 15:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fresno FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 PM PST, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakhurst, North Fork, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, Bass Lake, Poison Ridge, Auberry, Chilkoot Meadow, Nature Point and Minarets. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Madera by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 15:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 PM PST, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakhurst, North Fork, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, Bass Lake, Poison Ridge, Auberry, Chilkoot Meadow, Nature Point and Minarets. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Madera, Mariposa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 15:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 327 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bootjack, Mariposa, Planada, Catheys Valley, Le Grand and Jerseydale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing, revised additional snowfall totals, added mention of lightning. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with 18 to 36 inches above 7000 feet through Tuesday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Fresno by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 15:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fresno FLOOD ADVISORY FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Madera. * WHEN...Until 130 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 406 PM PST, an upstream floodgate release is expected to cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fresno and Friant. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet at 5000 feet, and 2 to 4 feet at the higher passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be lowering to 4500 to 5000 feet this evening. Snow accumulation will be limited this evening with heavy snow moving back in overnight. Significant travel impacts will likely on Tuesday.
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Local rivers, creeks, and streams continue to rise due to recent rain. Widespread rain is expected overnight tonight into tomorrow and may lead to additional flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds.
Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Local rivers, creeks, and streams continue to rise due to recent rain. Widespread rain is expected overnight tonight into tomorrow and may lead to additional flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
